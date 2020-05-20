Mark Valladares

Daily View 2×2: 20 May 2020

By | Wed 20th May 2020 - 7:30 am

A big day for some people, and definitely an interesting one, to look forward to, and we’ll be covering that in half an hour, but in the meantime, the debate over the General Election Review rumbles on, and we have some history, and some local politics to offer you during the day, with some thoughts on inter-generational fairness in the evening. So, on with the medley!

2 big stories (apart from that one!)

So much for schools reopening on 1 June. It’s already clear that parents aren’t keen, and that the teaching unions are wary, but when Conservative councils (Essex and Solihull) are willing to oppose the Government, you know that a retreat is imminent. Though, as Jeanette Sunderland notes…

One thing that seems to be missing from the debate is the obvious point that schools are open and have been all along. I have not heard a single word of protest about what seems to have been accepted as a good thing for the children of Keyworkers and vulnerable children to be allowed to attend schools.

Government without a clue? It begins to look more and more like it every day. And, of course, Eton is closed until September…

Global carbon emissions are down 17% compared to this time last year and whilst that can’t last, there are plenty of people who like to see it to. Has COVID-19 offered us an insight into the sorts of changes need to save our planet from inevitable terminal degradation? All I know is that my neighbours are struggling to keep muntjac deer out of their garden.

2 social media posts

If you ever wanted to know what the effect of Conservative immigration policy is, here’s something that lays it out as clear as day. The replies are pretty depressing too…

And meanwhile, Michael Gove is demonstrating exactly why we’re heading for a hard Brexit. Michael Dougan explains that, if Brexiteers are unhappy about the likely outcome, they should just suck it up…

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Daily View.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSteve Comer 20th May - 8:57am
    Ever since I joined this party four decades ago we have always said that we lack the necessary human and financial resources to make a...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 20th May - 8:57am
    Ben Andrew 20th May '20 - 8:36am "Stop Brexit was our best shot." and the right policy for the euro-elections and the local elections leading...
  • User Avatarroger roberts 20th May - 8:49am
    Am I the only one who remembers the media release that the Lib Dems would have information about every elector by the day of the...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 20th May - 8:45am
    The issue is about money. If we become too dependent on large donors we would look like another Tory Party and a possible coalition partner...
  • User AvatarAndy Hyde 20th May - 8:43am
    Peter Martin, Rest assured Morecambe Bay can stay peaceful: “ The town of Haltwhistle in Northumberland has banners stating that it is the "Centre of...
  • User AvatarBen Andrew 20th May - 8:38am
    Sorry for the above typos.... I of course mean "significance" and "Stop Brexit policy"