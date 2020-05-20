Daily View 2×2: 20 May 2020

A big day for some people, and definitely an interesting one, to look forward to, and we’ll be covering that in half an hour, but in the meantime, the debate over the General Election Review rumbles on, and we have some history, and some local politics to offer you during the day, with some thoughts on inter-generational fairness in the evening. So, on with the medley!

2 big stories (apart from that one!)

So much for schools reopening on 1 June. It’s already clear that parents aren’t keen, and that the teaching unions are wary, but when Conservative councils (Essex and Solihull) are willing to oppose the Government, you know that a retreat is imminent. Though, as Jeanette Sunderland notes…

One thing that seems to be missing from the debate is the obvious point that schools are open and have been all along. I have not heard a single word of protest about what seems to have been accepted as a good thing for the children of Keyworkers and vulnerable children to be allowed to attend schools.

Government without a clue? It begins to look more and more like it every day. And, of course, Eton is closed until September…

Global carbon emissions are down 17% compared to this time last year and whilst that can’t last, there are plenty of people who like to see it to. Has COVID-19 offered us an insight into the sorts of changes need to save our planet from inevitable terminal degradation? All I know is that my neighbours are struggling to keep muntjac deer out of their garden.

2 social media posts

If you ever wanted to know what the effect of Conservative immigration policy is, here’s something that lays it out as clear as day. The replies are pretty depressing too…

I'm returning to Australia in three years time because I can no longer afford my visa. Since 2013, it has gone from £500 to £4,158. Indefinite Leave to Remain is £2,389. Citizenship is an extra £1,330. Money is what determines who gets to come to the UK, not skill. https://t.co/ufT71ywgZ5 — Sian Cain (@siancain) May 19, 2020

And meanwhile, Michael Gove is demonstrating exactly why we’re heading for a hard Brexit. Michael Dougan explains that, if Brexiteers are unhappy about the likely outcome, they should just suck it up…