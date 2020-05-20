What is the English Party?

If you’ve seen the recent Election Review, you’ll have read that the Lib Dems have obscure processes and committees that seem to get in the way of democracy and/or effectiveness. In this, we’re probably not much different to many other parties and groups but if we want liberalism to flourish we should probably aim to liberate our party from such things where possible. As a new member, I thought I’d try to work out the makeup of the party and hit a wall: the English Party. What is it? Who runs it? What do they do?

Google indicates that the English Party, unlike other state parties and regional parties, doesn’t have a website of its own, or Twitter or Facebook accounts. Instead, there is a brief mention that an English Party exists on the main ‘Federal’ website but that’s about it. This is quite astonishing in the year 2021. To paraphrase the Zen masters, if an organization is organizing in the woods but doesn’t tweet about it, have they organized anything at all?

It’s also not very transparent. This, I believe, puts the English Party at odds with its own constitution (which can be found if you are already searching for the Federal Party’s constitution.) Liberal Democrats exist to build… an open society, the constitutions declare. Not open enough to have a website with a list of office holders, contact details or work done it seems.

Before writing this article I thought I’d look up Lib Dem Voice to see if I could piece together any more information about this elusive bureaucracy. Back in 2012, someone was tasked with reporting on the English Council’s activities but that seems to have lasted for only a year. Subsequently there was a governance review which seems to have produced some very clear instructions on total overhaul of the English Party committee system which seems to have been accepted wholeheartedly. And yet, going by what’s available online, nothing has changed.

Of course things might have changed but, I return to my point about lack of transparency and openness. This isn’t actually reported or broadcast anywhere, the constitution doesn’t seem to reflect those changes but perhaps the Federal Party website is out of date – who knows?

On the other hand, perhaps this is what is meant in the Election Review where it says, “Our governance structures are a mess and don’t do what they are supposed to!” or even, “[our desire] masquerades as ‘democracy’, when in reality accountability is unclear and decision-making obscure.”

Who knows what the English Party currently does? Going by this article from 2012, it seems that it (rightly) leaves policy to the Federal Conference and then Regional Parties do almost everything that any other State Party would do e.g. run a local conference, administrate membership rules, candidate selections and training and boost coordination amongst local parties. The English Party, it seems, is primarily an extra layer of bureaucracy and an enormous committee of 150+ people with the apparent, sole aim of entrenching the notion of an English border (I’m being deliberately confrontational here but, I can find no transparent evidence to the contrary.)

If this is the case then it hardly seems like we’re living our liberal or federal values. If we did manage to federalise Britain tomorrow, would we actually want multi-tiered hierarchies and layers of bureaucracy and enormous ‘councils’ of hundreds of people or would we not just have a flat hierarchy of something like ‘regions’ (or even counties) with localised empowerment and representation with clear and direct lines to an overarching federal body?

Curiously, it seems a Regional Party can request to be made a State Party at Federal Conference. If say, East of England Lib Dems successfully pursued this… what would the English Party be for then?

* Dr Rob Davidson is a Lib Dem member, data scientist and digital campaigns expert. He co-founded Scientists for EU, NHS for a People's Vote and was a founding member of the People's Vote campaign. Currently he is in the process of founding Liberationinc.co.uk - an incubator for liberal startups.