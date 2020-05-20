David Warren

The Swinging Sixties

Wed 20th May 2020

My mother tells me that I watched England’s victory in 1966 but given that I was only two years old I don’t remember doing so. Ten years later the BBC screened a replay which I watched with my late father and enjoyed greatly. Over the weekend the same broadcaster revived its recording of the General Election night in 1964 and I was able to feed one of my other passions politics. The broadcast followed a similar one last week from 1959 and for amateur historians like me they are fascinating.

A lot changed in that five year period, MacMillan the victor in 59 was gone by 64 replaced by the aristocratic Sir Alec Douglas Home who renounced a peersage to become Prime Minister. The Opposition Leader also changed due to Hugh Gaitskell’s sudden passing in 1963, his successor Harold Wilson cultivated a youthful image very much in keeping with the times. The only constant was the Liberals where Jo Grimond led the party into a General Election for a second time. The drama of the night was heightened by the news that Soviet leader Nikita Kruschev had been deposed with nobody being quite sure why. The UK wide result turned out to be a close run thing with Labour squeaking home with a majority of just 4 seats. All these years later I ponder what might have happened had there been a hung parliament. Another talking point of the night was the Conservatives gaining Smethwick from Labour Shadow Foreign Secretary Patrick Gordon Walker on the back of an openly racist anti immigration campaign. Some Tories condemned it, others refused to comment. After the election Wilson quite rightly described the new MP for Smethwick as a parliamentary leper.

For Liberals despite the disappointment of not having the balance of power there was plenty to be pleased about. 361 candidates were in the field, an increase on the 216 in 1959 and the 110 in 1959. Eric Lubbock the victor at Orpington in the famous byelection two years previously held his seat against a strong Tory challenge and the overall number of Liberal MPs Increased from 6 to 9. No mean feat given the fact that the two seats in Bolton and Huddersfield were lost following the ending of an anti socialist pact with the Tories in those two towns. Nationally the overall Liberal vote increased and the party was very much on its way back to being a party that was able to give the majority of voters the opportunity to vote for us. Ten years later in 1974 there were 517 Liberal candidates polling nearly 20 percent of the vote across the country.

It has certainly been exciting being a Liberal activist in the 21st Century but I can’t help wondering what it was like back in the Swinging Sixties perhaps some of our older members would like to tell us.

Footnote – in 1964 the Conservatives held seats in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle and Sheffield. Hard to imagine now!

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats

  • Adrian Wykes 20th May '20 - 10:50am

    In Cambridge our whole family just voted for David Lane who was a centre Keynesian liberal (later Chair of theCommission for Racial Equality). There wasno perceived need for the Liberal presence while Heath kept control of the Powellite little Englanders.

