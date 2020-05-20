The Election Review: Hardly News!

I welcome the Election Review and most of its analysis and recommendations. That’s not surprising: I decided last year that I could no longer stand the frustration of being involved with the Party’s governance bodies and stood down (after, believe or not, 50 years of pretty constant engagement).

My main concern about the Review is that it sees governance in terms of formal structures. That’s a mistake – most organisations function reasonably with almost any structure as long as they get right the other elements of governance. Just look at the NHS! That’s why, writing 9 months ago in Liberator, I said:

The Party needs urgently to address the ways in which its leadership, governance and management work. That includes changing relationships, processes, accountability and communication, shared leadership responsibilities and structures to make it fit for its twenty-first century purpose and opportunities.

I revised that article with more detail and shared it via a widely-disregarded email to Leadership and Presidential candidates and Chief Executives.

There should be a troika at the top of the Party structure consisting of the Leader, President and Chief Executive sharing a clear idea of direction and how jointly to lead and manage all the resources of the Federal Party. That model has worked well whether New Labour’s three-person leadership to 1997 or indeed the Liberal Party of 1905. It can work without a strong President, but not without the Leader’s strong engagement. The members don’t have to like each other (although that helps), but they need to share mutual trust and confidence and understand each others’ roles and abilities. Above all, they need to talk frequently together about where the Party is going and how to maintain coherent, targeted messages, direction and strategic vision.

There are also underlying questions about how strategy is made and delivered. Why doesn’t it strike anyone as odd that the Party’s formally agreed “strategy” was never mentioned in the Federal Board or elsewhere, much less deliberately changed, through all the period and with all the changes of direction recounted by the Review?

A couple of years ago, a few of us with long experience of the Party prepared a constitutional amendment to split the role of President – in the event, it never made it to Conference. Our initiative came because it’s an impossible job for one person and 33 years of experience have demonstrated that no one person can fulfil all the demands and expectations. Two jobs would offer more chance of getting it right: probably a public figure and a Chair of the Board/Party manager.

I hope that would-be Party Leaders are challenged on these matters and made to commit themselves clearly to effective partnerships with the Federal and State Parties to avoid these problems happening again. Last time, when I asked the question (via the SLF questionnaire to candidates), the response was a firm commitment to keep heads below parapets, powder dry and options open. Next time, we’ll demand better.

* Gordon Lishman is over 70 and has campaigned for older people and on issues concerned with ageing societies for about 50 years. Nowadays, he does it with more feeling!