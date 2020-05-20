Jeanette Sunderland

Bradford Liberal Democrats call for detailed plans for schools opening to be scrutinised

By | Wed 20th May 2020 - 1:47 pm

The current debate about when and how schools should “re-open” has already developed entrenched positions. It started from a Government-led position of expecting the re-opening of schools for certain groups from June 1st. A growing opposition of “no to that” has developed with Trades Unions and some Local Authorities leading the charge. The two camps are sat facing each other and there seems to be no basis for discussion. A recent report by the Children’s Commissioner suggests that children deserve better.

One thing that seems to be missing from the debate is the obvious point that schools are open and have been all along. I have not heard a single word of protest about what seems to have been accepted as a good thing for the children of Keyworkers and vulnerable children to be allowed to attend schools.

All those who now claim to be deeply concerned about more children attending school, often with dire predictions of the subsequent catastrophe that will ensue, have been silent so far on the accepted principle that at least some children should be going to school. The question now should be, how many more could be going to school safely? The question of “safety” is a difficult one because we have never been here before and the scientific and epidemiological evidence is weak and disputed.

What is not weak and disputed is the evidence that the continuing absence from a school, as a place visited every day and the continuing absence from education as a creator of opportunity, is deeply damaging – especially to those from disadvantaged families. The consequences of the loss of education to children from the poorest backgrounds is well known. It has been found that summer holidays alone account for up to two thirds of the attainment gap between rich and poor children at the age of 14.

Think then about what an impact the current absence from school is having on the estimated 2 million children in the country living in a household where there is domestic abuse, parental substance misuse or parental mental health issues. A far more important debate than whether or not certain age groups should return to school could be taking place on how schools, and indeed other empty public buildings such as youth centres and libraries could be planning in June, throughout the summer and beyond if need be, to support disadvantaged children until normal schooling recommences.

The question that needs to be addressed is how many more children, especially the most deprived and vulnerable, can go back to school – as soon as possible – in a safe way. The opening of all Primary Schools on June 1st is possible, but each school would need to risk assess the number of pupils that can be safely accommodated. Evidence from the experiences of other countries is available and should be looked at. Children from deprived backgrounds, vulnerable children and those with EHCPs should be given priority.

Here in Bradford the Liberal Democrat and Independent Group Education Spokesperson Councillor David Ward is calling for detailed plans for the re-opening of schools to be open to public scrutiny. He says waiting for the perfect time to “re-open” schools will mean a long wait and some children do not have that time because they have already suffered from school closures and will continue to do so as long as they are missing school. It is not about re-opening schools – many are already open – but about the safe phased return to normal, planning for that should begin today and be available for scrutiny so we can all be assured about the safety of children and staff.

* Cllr Jeanette Sunderland is the Leader of the Liberal Democrat and Independent Group on Bradford Metropolitan District Council.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMatthew Green 20th May - 12:57pm
    Funnily enough when hearing Dorothy Thornhill explaining the report she that the big problem was culture rather than structures, just as you are saying. I...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 20th May - 12:54pm
    I watched the World Cup Final in black and white (no TV colour for sports until, I believe, 1967 Wimbledon), sitting in my dad’s living...
  • User AvatarJames Belchamber 20th May - 12:50pm
    @Dan M-B this was something Vince attempted to improve upon, but much like the supporter class (which would have widened the diversity of views and...
  • User AvatarJane Ann Liston 20th May - 12:46pm
    Er - isn't a troika a kind of sledge?
  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 20th May - 12:37pm
    I'm so glad to hear that a timetable has been set, and that we will have a new leader by the end of August. I...
  • User AvatarDan M-B 20th May - 12:26pm
    "We must insist that the new leader must be an MP, not a peer." It's a shame it has to be an MP at all....