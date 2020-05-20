By forcing a narrative, the General Election Review misses an opportunity

I’ve been looking forward to finally having a review of the 2019 General Election to work through. It’s clear that we have many lessons to learn – and that learning must start with a clear and dispassionate statement of the facts, the opinions and the unknowns leading up to our defeat on December 12th.

This review is not that.

The review published yesterday has very little in the way of citations. In multiple places, figures are stated as facts – but we have no way of reviewing those facts. The one place I did find a citation (p43, “The specific research evidence against the ‘Revoke Article 50’ policy”) I don’t believe the cited work is done any real justice, and anyway it is dismissed with an uncited counterpoint.

To provide an example: a surprising omission, for those who remember the circumstances in which we voted for an election, was that it was widely feared the SNP and the Tories would achieve a general election without Labour and Lib Dem support (the legislation only required a simple majority). Now, it is of course debatable whether this would have succeeded (or whether we would have done worse if we voted against it, only to see it succeed anyway), and it would have been useful to have an insight into whether this situation played into the decision (and, if so, how much).

It’s these kinds of facts that I would expect to be in a comprehensive review. I wanted all the things we all “knew” about to be laid out in a clear, dispassionate and comprehensive manner – such that we could interrogate our own opinions, as well as debating with each other from a more united and complete perspective.

The review also consistently lapses into a strong narrative, which seems written to add weight to the specific points the review makes later on (and to validate the conclusions and recommendations). There isn’t really any discussion of counterfactuals at all. The background for the review is literally called “The story of 2019” and has headings such as “Meanwhile, in Westminster”. It’s frustrating, as a reader, to see this – it makes me feel like I’m being led to conclusions instead of having the conclusions demonstrated to me from within the entirety of the facts.

This review needed to bring the party together – first, by presenting the entirety of the relevant facts in a way no reasonable person could disagree with, and then by presenting recommendations that can be debated amongst a membership that are all working from the same foundations.

I fear that, by this measure, the review falls woefully short.

* James Belchamber is Chair of South West Birmingham Liberal Democrats and runs the Lib Dem Digital forum.