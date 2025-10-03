The Stunts don’t work. And they never have.

I have a massive amount of respect for Sir Ed Davey and the entire Liberal Democrat campaign teams. Last year, they took the party from the political wilderness in Westminster to a decisive victory, reclaiming Britain’s third party status. Unseating Conservative minister after Cabinet Member after party veteran, the party was seemingly unstoppable, with millions putting their faith in Davey and his pitch for grown-up politics to return once again. From 10pm on July 4th and over the following two days, it became clear: the Liberal Democrats were back.

Since then, much debate has arisen, particularly in recent months, as to whether these stunts should continue. Many were underwhelmed by Davey’s hobby horse offering at the Local Elections, and debate has continued in the intervening months. I thoroughly enjoy Davey’s stunts. I think they’re incredibly funny, personable and a great joy to watch. They were something different and special, and now everyone knows about Daredevil Davey. But they don’t work. And they never have.

Writing my postgraduate dissertation, I analysed hours of television coverage of the Liberal Democrat election campaign, from a variety of different mainstream media sources, as well as distributing a questionnaire showcasing some of the most memorable offerings and asking for direct feedback. Both methods showed broadly similar results.

It was clear that stunts are effective in helping to generate coverage, but only when a stunt is seen as exciting or entertaining. Whilst each of the stunts surveyed got over 70% coverage, the bungee jump for example was covered to a greater extent than the waterslide. However, once the stunts reached television, the results were less positive. Responses from figures in the media, and their guests, was mixed, with their proximity to the campaign and prominence as individuals being key; those on the ground with the campaign and with a lower individual profile reported more favourably than those detached from it or brought on in a commentator or opinion-providing capacity.

It was also clear that the stunts became the conversation, rather than the policies they were meant to highlight, and that whilst comparisons between the Liberal Democrats and other parties were to be expected, they were often weaponised. Stunts shown alongside images of Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer meeting members of the public or discussing policy, & regular comparisons to figures such as Boris Johnson were made regularly – the stunts were effective at getting attention, but it was what was done with it that proved flawed.

Moving onto the reaction of the electorate, our sample was considerably more Left-leaning and politically-aware than the wider population, as well as being younger, more female-dominated and having a higher level of education. Mixed and inconsistent attitudes to the stunts were observed, particularly when they weren’t explained or attached with the policy they were supposed to be representing, and respondents indicated that the level of risk a stunt represented was positively correlated with positive reception. Even clearer than this though was the need for a simple message – the bungee jump was much more positively regarded than any of the other three stunts surveyed, and yet was the only one that pitched a message than a policy, and had the message conveyed during the stunt (“Vote Liberal Democrat”).

So what was concluded? There were three main takeaways that became apparent from analysing both media and public communications together: 1) Both the media and the public care about what stunt is portrayed, with impact & reception linked to this, 2) Neither the media nor the public are fully onboard or engaged with using stunts as a campaign tactic, and 3) the impact of Liberal Democrat policies is reduced by a tactic which ultimately overshadows policy and becomes the story, instead of facilitating it.

Our results in 2024 were phenomenal, there is no doubt about it. And Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat campaign team, candidates and everyone involved did a phenomenal job in securing the fantastic result. But since then, many have been unable to recognise the huge contribution that circumstance, tactical voting and anti-Conservative sentiment made to the outcome, and in some cases, substituting this for the stunt campaign.

Where do we go from here? Whilst the results show that the stunts did not necessarily achieve their aim in the way many believe, campaigning and communication overall needs to be significantly changed. As many within the party have pointed out, which has seemingly become our party’s sole high-profile campaign, the Liberal Democrats are almost entirely out of the mainstream media conversation, in favour of Reform. The party needs to capture attention, but not with stunts; the stakes are far too high now to be playing around.

Read the full research here.

* Sophie Layton is a party member and an International Public & Political Communications graduate at The University of Sheffield. She is the Managing Editor of WILD Magazine, Editor of Ed Fringe Review & former Arts & Theatre Editor at Forge Press, where she reported on the 2024 General Election. She has written for a number of other publications, including The Liberator, The Patchwork Foundation & UniHomes.