The Stunts don’t work. And they never have.

I have a massive amount of respect for Sir Ed Davey and the entire Liberal Democrat campaign teams. Last year, they took the party from the political wilderness in Westminster to a decisive victory, reclaiming Britain’s third party status. Unseating Conservative minister after Cabinet Member after party veteran, the party was seemingly unstoppable, with millions putting their faith in Davey and his pitch for grown-up politics to return once again. From 10pm on July 4th and over the following two days, it became clear: the Liberal Democrats were back.
Since then, much debate has arisen, particularly in recent months, as to whether these stunts should continue. Many were underwhelmed by Davey’s hobby horse offering at the Local Elections, and debate has continued in the intervening months. I thoroughly enjoy Davey’s stunts. I think they’re incredibly funny, personable and a great joy to watch. They were something different and special, and now everyone knows about Daredevil Davey. But they don’t work. And they never have.
Writing my postgraduate dissertation, I analysed hours of television coverage of the Liberal Democrat election campaign, from a variety of different mainstream media sources, as well as distributing a questionnaire showcasing some of the most memorable offerings and asking for direct feedback. Both methods showed broadly similar results.
It was clear that stunts are effective in helping to generate coverage, but only when a stunt is seen as exciting or entertaining. Whilst each of the stunts surveyed got over 70% coverage, the bungee jump for example was covered to a greater extent than the waterslide. However, once the stunts reached television, the results were less positive. Responses from figures in the media, and their guests, was mixed, with their proximity to the campaign and prominence as individuals being key; those on the ground with the campaign and with a lower individual profile reported more favourably than those detached from it or brought on in a commentator or opinion-providing capacity.
It was also clear that the stunts became the conversation, rather than the policies they were meant to highlight, and that whilst comparisons between the Liberal Democrats and other parties were to be expected, they were often weaponised. Stunts shown alongside images of Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer meeting members of the public or discussing policy, & regular comparisons to figures such as Boris Johnson were made regularly – the stunts were effective at getting attention, but it was what was done with it that proved flawed.
Moving onto the reaction of the electorate, our sample was considerably more Left-leaning and politically-aware than the wider population, as well as being younger, more female-dominated and having a higher level of education. Mixed and inconsistent attitudes to the stunts were observed, particularly when they weren’t explained or attached with the policy they were supposed to be representing, and respondents indicated that the level of risk a stunt represented was positively correlated with positive reception. Even clearer than this though was the need for a simple message – the bungee jump was much more positively regarded than any of the other three stunts surveyed, and yet was the only one that pitched a message than a policy, and had the message conveyed during the stunt (“Vote Liberal Democrat”).
So what was concluded? There were three main takeaways that became apparent from analysing both media and public communications together: 1) Both the media and the public care about what stunt is portrayed, with impact & reception linked to this, 2) Neither the media nor the public are fully onboard or engaged with using stunts as a campaign tactic, and 3) the impact of Liberal Democrat policies is reduced by a tactic which ultimately overshadows policy and becomes the story, instead of facilitating it.
Our results in 2024 were phenomenal, there is no doubt about it. And Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat campaign team, candidates and everyone involved did a phenomenal job in securing the fantastic result. But since then, many have been unable to recognise the huge contribution that circumstance, tactical voting and anti-Conservative sentiment made to the outcome, and in some cases, substituting this for the stunt campaign.
Where do we go from here? Whilst the results show that the stunts did not necessarily achieve their aim in the way many believe, campaigning and communication overall needs to be significantly changed. As many within the party have pointed out, which has seemingly become our party’s sole high-profile campaign, the Liberal Democrats are almost entirely out of the mainstream media conversation, in favour of Reform. The party needs to capture attention, but not with stunts; the stakes are far too high now to be playing around.
* Sophie Layton is a party member and an International Public & Political Communications graduate at The University of Sheffield. She is the Managing Editor of WILD Magazine, Editor of Ed Fringe Review & former Arts & Theatre Editor at Forge Press, where she reported on the 2024 General Election. She has written for a number of other publications, including The Liberator, The Patchwork Foundation & UniHomes.
So, if the stunts do not work, how do we catch attention?
Yes, that’s clearly right. Well done the OP for doing a thorough piece of objective research instead of (as is all too common in politics) just going by flawed gut instinct.
The question is, what do the Lib Dems want to do about these findings?
Do the Lib Dems want to present themselves as a serious potential participant in government, ready to grapple with practical responses to the bond markets, to Trump, to broken Britain, to the far-right threat? If so, they’ll drop the stunt campaign.
Or do the Lib Dems want to present themselves as a sort of cuddly semi-political party, who shy away from the awkward decisions and just seek to pick up easy votes from mildly liberal voters? If so, then the stunt campaign should continue, because it accurately reflects that political perspective.
@Nigel Hunter I think as a party, the Liberal Democrats need to consider how it is they can make policies themselves stand out & newsworthy. If you were to look at media coverage in the past year, the two stand-out policies I believe people MAY remember are 1) Showing Premier League games for free & 2) That the BBC needs to be rebalanced – good policies, sure, but neither of them are speaking to the most prevalent concerns of the public right now. The problem with the stunts is that they catch attention but then fail to do much meaningful with that attention. I think the party needs to consider how we can better communicate our policies themselves, & a key part of that is simplifying our messages.
As I say in the research, the one stunt that proved disproportionately successful in communicating its message was the bungee jump – high octane, unexpected, with a simple message that was a direct call to action – ‘Vote Liberal Democrat’. LibDem policies, rightly, are complex & nuanced, as they always need to be, but I think the reason that parties such as Reform, & to an extent the Greens, are enjoying increasing popularity is because they can put forward simple messages to the electorate that are understandable. Whilst Reform’s policies in particular don’t go further than a simple (unworkable) message, they’re easy to articulate & therefore can easily cut through.
How many LibDem policies in any of the key policy areas can easily be summarised in a short phrase / single sentence? Both of the ones I named above can, which I think is part of the reason they’ve enjoyed such significant coverage, relative to the rest. Let’s be clear – I absolutely think the way our policies are written, decided, debated & actioned at the moment needs to be kept, but in a time where short-form content is key, attention spans are waning & people are fed up with politics, we’ve got to get better at keeping our messaging simple, & prevalent, & attaching people to said policies – we’ve got a significant (if uncovered) frontbench team now, we should be making more use of them.
In short – Keep it simple, refocus on the public’s key issues & send our people to be more visible & vocal. If our audience, or desired audience, are going short-form, we’ve got to be ready to adapt
When the stunts started each one was accompanied by a political message, which was sometimes mentioned in the media reports. As time has gone on, the media hardly ever reports the political message. The time has come to put the stunts to bed.
Perhaps the problem is that we are not now generating the messages to attach to the stunts.
A well researched article ,policy in its self is rarely eye catching , that it leads to a positive outcomes that has broad popular support within the electorate should be the target . You can only clown around for so long before it becomes predictable . We should remember we will be increasingly defending seats and wards we gained from a very unpopular government leading up to the next general election . What will matter is what we have done with our time ,have we made a difference ,has our style of governance delivered real change .
Our big problem in relation to the Media is that Our Values are in opposition to what makes things “News:.
We are about Long-term solutions to Long-term problems – News needs to be New. “We did that story last Week”
We are Anti-violence but News loves violence. A small riot will always get more coverage than a big peaceful demonstration.
We see complexity, the need to balance different needs. News loves simplicity.
The Stunts were a useful but temporary short-cut, we squeezed onto the News agenda under the “Talking Dog/Skateboarding Duck” category – Light Relief. It won’t work now because The News sellers have got bored.
Agree @Paul new strategies are needed for new times, but some of the 72 MPs we have now are likely to be there due to those stunts so let’s not completely throw the baby out with the bath water. With imaginative and eye catching graphics messaging can still be very punchy without verging on the embarrassing!
@ Sophie “we’ve got a significant (if uncovered) frontbench team now, we should be making more use of them.
In short – Keep it simple, refocus on the public’s key issues & send our people to be more visible & vocal.” As I said at conference Q&A on ReformUK, our MPs need to spend a little less time in Parliament and go round the country (at events outside local parties) telling people what we stand for in simple personal terms. I was disappointed with the panel’s response.
In addition, I think there is scope for better wording of policy motions. Simon Hughes said at conference the wording of the policy review motion was far too waffly. I say there was nothing in it to grab the attention of any journalist; maybe that is unfair about something was all about policy, but there was little else in the agenda papers that would grab any outsider’s attention. Ed made a good start in his speech, but much more needs to be done.
As to your point about simplicity, we must not be simplistic, so it takes much thought to produce sentences that adequately summarise what our policies are and what we are about. As someone famously said at the end of a very long letter, Sorry I didn’t have time to be brief.
Another suggestion for improving communication is to have very grabbing headlines, very short first statements and then follow these with more detail for those who want to read it. We have to make it easy for the media people to find something they can use.
The stunts boosted our coverage through GE24. It reminded voters we existed.
But it’s now same old, same old. Plus there are stunts and then there’s Ed riding a hobbyhorse, which made him look ridiculous. And I can’t remember the vaguely attached policy measure.
Ed, you’ve now got to change the tune: it’s got boring and predictable. Dimnishing marginal utility of returns.
I couldn’t disagree more with this. It’s the same old story that if we announce proper policy announcements, we’ll get coverage. We won’t. The bungee jump worked, because it had the message right, front and centre and it was memorable. Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.