ALDC By-election report 2 October 2025

Fri 3rd October 2025

This week there were five by-elections for seven seats, with a rare triple by-election in Maidstone. It was a strong week for Reform UK, winning six of the available seats, with Labour narrowly holding off their challenge in Ellesmere Port.

On the Isle of Wight, Bob Blezzard’s vote share increase wasn’t enough to prevent a Reform UK hold. Thank you to the team for their efforts.

Isle of Wight Council, Lake North
Reform UK: 290 (36.8%, +0.7)
Conservative: 249 (31.6%, +2.8)
Liberal Democrats (Bob Blezzard): 118 (15.0%, +4.4)
Green Party: 88 (11.2%, -0.9)
Labour: 44 (5.6%, -0.2)

Reform UK HOLD

Turnout: 28.4%

In Wigan, Peter Burley and team gained a slight increase in the vote, when all other previous tickets went down. Thank you for standing.

Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council, Wigan Central
Reform UK: 1391 (47.2%, new)
Labour: 970 (32.9%, -15.3)
Independent: 196 (6.7%, new)
Conservative: 151 (5.1%, -9.4)
Green Party: 130 (4.4%, -2.1)
Liberal Democrats (Peter Burley): 109 (3.7%, +0.2)

Reform UK GAIN from Labour

Turnout: 30.9%

Ellesmere Port was the scene of Reform UK’s only miss of the week, as Labour held on. Thank you to Lizzie Jewkes and the team for adding to the Lib Dem vote in a more crowded fieldthan previous.

Cheshire West and Chester Council UA, Strawberry
Labour: 602 (35.8%, -32.9)
Reform UK: 539 (32.0%, new)
Independent: 231 (13.7%, new)
Conservative: 132 (7.8%, -16.8)
Liberal Democrats (Lizzie Jewkes): 121 (7.2%, +0.5)
Green Party: 58 (3.4%, new)

Labour HOLD

Turnout: 41.6%

Brentwood saw Reform gain from the Conservatives. Thank you to Brenner Munden and the team for flying the Lib Dem flag.

Brentwood Borough Council, Hutton South
Reform UK: 805 (45.8%, new)
Conservative: 544 (30.9%, -14.5)
Labour: 234 (13.3%, -14.5)
Liberal Democrats (Brenner Munden): 109 (6.2%, -9.6)
Green Party: 66 (3.8%, -7.2)

Reform UK GAIN from Conservative

Turnout: 34.1%

Finally, a bit of a collector’s item, with all three seats up for grabs in this Maidstone ward, and a free-for-all following the departure of three independents. Well done to the local Lib Dems for standing Jennifer Horwood, Sam Burrows and Andrew Cockersole, to compete for all three seats.

Maidstone Borough Council, Harrietsham Lenham & North Downs
Reform UK: 1228 (50.4%, +38.8)
Reform UK: 1226
Reform UK: 1153
Green Party: 459 (18.8%, new)
Green Party: 452
Green Party: 430
Conservative: 342 (14.0%, -2.6)
Conservative: 285
Liberal Democrats (Jennifer Horwood): 236 (9.7%, new)
Conservative: 234
Liberal Democrats (Sam Burrows): 156
Liberal Democrats (Andrew Cockersole): 123
Heritage: 97 (4.0%, new)
Independent: 74 (3.0%, new)
Independent: 69

Reform UK GAIN from Independent X 3

Turnout: 31%

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

*

2 Comments

  • Greg Hyde 3rd Oct '25 - 5:48pm

    Strewth …What can one say. Some eye-opening turnovers in some very surprising places.

  • paul barker 3rd Oct '25 - 8:08pm

    On the Polling front, Reform have been on a plateau of 31% or so for the last 2 Months with no clear sign of movement up or down.
    I still believe that we are seeing a Bubble, such as we have benefited from in the past. I think their support will fade bu I have no idea when.

