The Swinson Surge is under way

So we’re gaining more new members and supporters on the back of Jo Swinson’s compelling speech just after she was elected leader.

1200 by the time she made her rally speech three hours later.

Here’s a selection:

I just joined the Liberal Democrats – join me here: https://t.co/QJkHOvJ0uX Forgive the past. Time to look to the future.

LibDems are the only #Remain game in town I really think Jo Swinson can pull this off.

I've got to give her the chance to make a difference — Cardinal Biggles McFerryFace #FBPE 🔶 🎓 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@CardinalBiggle2) July 22, 2019

Been a Lib Dem voter for almost a decade now…about time I signed up properly! That speech by @joswinson has inspired me to do so. I just joined the Liberal Democrats – join me here: https://t.co/Kb1FJvEfqF #libdems — The Original MnM 🇳🇴🇨🇭🇧🇪🇳🇱🇸🇪 (@marcmulligan) July 22, 2019

After voting Labour for most of my life, its time to support the only party that I believe has this nations best interests at heart… the @libdems #libdems #revokearticle50 #bestforbritain I just joined the Liberal Democrats – join me here: https://t.co/L9mZY9x9hJ — Ian the Grouch 🇪🇺🇬🇧 🔸️ #FBPE (@NEnchants) July 22, 2019

If you are wondering what we mean, watch her speech here.

If you like what you have seen from Jo, sign up here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings