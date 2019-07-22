Caron Lindsay

The Swinson Surge is under way

By | Mon 22nd July 2019 - 10:22 pm

So we’re gaining more new members and supporters on the back of Jo Swinson’s compelling speech just after she was elected leader.

1200 by the time she made her rally speech three hours later.

Here’s a selection:

If you are wondering what we mean, watch her speech here.

 

If you like what you have seen from Jo, sign up here. 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarChris Cory 22nd Jul - 10:15pm
    I am inclined to think that what @Martin means is not that he personally has a problem, but that there may well be people with...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 22nd Jul - 10:06pm
    I welcome your article, Joe, and the strong appeal for regained local services which it fosters: increased powers for local government but with more adequate...
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 22nd Jul - 9:00pm
    Peter Martin, Negative equity doesn't change the utility value of a house to its owner or occupier. Nor does asset price inflation in stockmarkets increase...
  • User AvatarGlenn 22nd Jul - 8:56pm
    The problem is not just housing. There is sky high property pricing across the board, which is one of the reasons high streets are emptying,...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 22nd Jul - 8:48pm
    Great speech ! The fact that Labour & The SNP have been so quick to attack Jo is a good sign, clearly she frightens them.
  • User AvatarCllr Mark Wright 22nd Jul - 8:40pm
    Great speech and great result :) Let's win the B&R by election and start walloping the old Etonian and the old Marxist all the way...
Sun 28th Jul 2019
14:00
Jane's Summer Garden Party
Thu 1st Aug 2019
19:30
Trafford Lib Dem Pizza & Politics
Sun 4th Aug 2019
12:00
Longford Action Day with Cllr Julian Newgrosh
Sun 18th Aug 2019
00:00
Village Action Day ð¸