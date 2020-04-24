Care should be about dignity. Simples. I call it the toast test.

A nursing home in the Home Counties. A confused resident wakes late – nearly time for lunch. He requests toast. The care staff (Polish, Filipino, Indian, one Brit) are “toileting” everyone before their meal.

As activity coordinator I am on my break but fetch a piece of toast for him. It isn’t my job but it makes the resident happy. He is in control of very little but he has exercised a choice. I then get a mild telling off for spoiling his lunch. It is sometimes the resident’s job to fit into the (admittedly benign) routine rather than for him to do what he likes in his own home.

Another resident “plays up” during the forthcoming lunch and the struggling staff wheel her back to the lounge and briefly leave her crying in front of the compulsory kilometre wide telly.

Another resident is in the last few days of his life. He doesn’t like the food (which to be fair is normally pretty good). He has a fancy for fruit cake. I sign myself out of the Fort Knox style world, keypad security on each floor, fingerprint recognition to get in and out of the building and traipse down the drive to purchase a fruit cake from a nearby shop and smuggle it back in.

The resident and I enjoy our subversive fruit cake together.

There is some lovely care at this home. One care assistant enjoys her break listening to music with a centenarian. Their rapport is touching.

A repetitive and stressed resident’s morale is transformed by a game of armchair balloon tennis.

One foreign care assistant is adored by staff and residents alike for her other worldly levels of radiance, goodness and patience. I only discover later that she has left her baby back home with family and is here to earn money to make a better life for them all.

I was lucky. At this point I was on £10 an hour and my household is headed by someone with a real salary. A few months before the current crisis I was offered a well-being co-ordinator post in a residential home at £8.21 an hour, 40 hour week, alternate weekends.

Knackered underpaid staff come as standard in this sector. Now add Covid. The woeful results are for all to see.

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East