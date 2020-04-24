Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Ordering a veg box

I get stupidly excited these days about getting food deliveries. I suppose that is because placing each order has been a bit of a challenge.

When we first went into self-isolation I managed to book a supermarket delivery before everyone was in lockdown. But when I tried to place the next order the first available slot was three weeks away, so we managed with what was in the freezer and store cupboard plus top ups of essentials via our lovely neighbours. I haven’t been successful in getting a slot since.

Whilst waiting for the big delivery I looked around for alternative sources and realised that food wholesalers, who had lost their normal customer base, were now delivering to homes. The one I chose had, I later discovered, been featured on a BBC news item, so was overwhelmed by the demand initially and my order arrived three days late (although they did throw in three packs of mozzarella by way of apology). But since then they have ironed out the problems and they now deliver on the day promised.

The wholesaler normally sells to cafes and delis, so has an interesting range of products. Their fruit and veg box is excellent value and I am now ordering that every week or so, along with milk and eggs. Cheese comes in 2Kg blocks, including Wigmore which is a favourite of ours, but I did find some 1Kg packs of basic sliced Cheddar which I was able to divide into smaller packs and freeze. (Yes, you can freeze hard cheeses and mozzarella – just don’t try it with Brie).

My latest veg and fruit box arrived today. Along with it I had ordered some ham and also 1 Kg of flaked hot smoked salmon, which I love. Again, I intended to freeze it in batches. Unfortunately I hadn’t noticed that the salmon was frozen.  Should I defrost the solid block and then live off it for much of next week?

Delivery day is also soup making and meal planning day. The veg box is always a surprise – no potatoes for some reason this week – so I work around the most perishable items first. “I do hope they include some turnips” was not something I ever expected to say, but I have twice made sausage casseroles with turnips and carrots.

A large bundle of kale arrived today. Although it looks beautiful, and is still quite trendy, I’m afraid I just don’t like it when it is prepared in the normal way. So the kale went straight into a soup which we actually enjoyed for lunch.

Some people are comparing our current food supply issues with what prevailed during the Second World War. That is not a good analogy. During the war there were genuine shortages of some food items, whereas what we have been experiencing recently has resulted from the need to readjust the supply chains, damp down panic buying, and persuade people to work on the land as pickers again.

Food was rationed from 1940 right through to 1954 for some items, and the allowances for meat and cheese were quite meagre. People were encouraged to grow their own vegetables and keep chickens, and the flowers in many gardens were dug up to make room for potatoes, greens and chicken coops.

However, the need to be inventive with what we have to hand echoes the cooking regime in wartime, even if we do have far more choice today. I am enjoying finding new recipes, and Google is a great partner in this.

By the way, my husband has registered with the Government and we could now ask for priority delivery. We haven’t done so yet, because we have plenty, but it is an option for the future.

 

 

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

