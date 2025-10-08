The Tory Party’s new ‘enemy within ‘: why Robert Jenrick’s assault on judiciary independence demands a liberal response

In recent months, Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and Shadow Lord Chancellor Robert Jenrick has launched what appears more like a full-blown political attack on the independence of Britain’s judiciary than a policy critique. What was once thought unthinkable, British politicians casting judges as part of a “deep state conspiracy”, is increasingly being normalised.

This assault is not merely a constitutional quirk. It’s a deliberate populist power play: by undermining faith in the judiciary, Jenrick is supporting a weakening of its executive authority. For Liberal Democrats and all defenders of liberal democracy, this is a moment when constitutional guardianship must become a political act.

This isn’t the first time legal professionals have been attacked by the Tory Party, from Marco Longhi’s attack on “woke lefty lawyers” to Suella Braverman vowing to use her previous position as Home Secretary to bring “crooked immigration lawyers to justice“. While both were equally disgraceful, these were attacks on individual lawyers, rather than the entire judiciary system.

But now, Jenrick has said the quiet part out loud. Holding a peruke, Robert Jenrick spoke at the 2025 Conservative Party conference about how Britain has “a problem”, that he has discovered through his own research, “dozens of judges” having links to open border charities and pressure groups, and have spent their entire careers “fighting to keep illegal migrants in this country”, and compared these judges to a crooked football referee. He ends his tirade by announcing the Conservative Party won’t reform immigration tribunals, but instead, abolish them entirely.

If the judiciary is deligitimised and constrained, then the executive becomes virtually unchecked. We risk a rapid decline towards executive dominance, characterised by the abuse of power, the complete erosion of minority rights, and a weakened rule of law.

When discussions of constitutional law arise outside of political circles, many people will roll their eyes or dismiss them as boring or “being too political,” but that is precisely what this situation is: political. Liberals must discuss this issue and bring people who otherwise wouldn’t know or care about the situation on board. This isn’t some arbitrary niche policy area; this is a matter of the everyday person’s rights and access to justice, fairness, and holding power to account.

The Lib Dems must take the reins on this situation and launch a fightback against the likes of Jenrick, Farage, and anyone else who wishes to undermine our democratic system. We must form Popular Fronts across political parties, legal organisations and civil society in opposition to this attack on our values. We need to simplify the language surrounding this issue to make it accessible and transparent: if judges cannot check ministers, then ministers go unchecked. Jenrick made claims that judges are biased actors working within the legal system, and the way to combat that is by scrutinising his claims openly, in public forums.

The Liberals and SDP-Liberal Alliance opposed Mrs Thatcher’s demonisation of coal miners as “the enemies within”. Now, forty years on, the Liberal Democrats must take up the fight against the Conservatives’ moral failures once more, but this time, on a much greater scale, with much greater consequences hanging in the balance.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member. He is the spokesperson for Centre Think Tank on Social Security.