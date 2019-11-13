The UK’s responses to global economic changes

High on the list of public priorities in the General Election is a sustainably improving economy. Even avid supporters of Brexit balance their new-found acceptance of economic damage from leaving the EU, with tall tales of an eventual post-Brexit boom for ‘Global Britain’.

Brexiter MPs have at different times blamed economic contraction and lower growth on ‘Remainers’ blocking Brexit and causing uncertainty, an idea which hasn’t gained much traction. Slower UK growth has also been falsely blamed on weaker global and European economic growth.

The latter claim is at least is an acknowledgement by Brexiter MPs that the UK economy is integrated with the European and world economy; UK exports divide roughly 50/50 between European countries that follow EU rules, and the rest of the globe.

Since the protectionism model lost favour in the early 1990s world trade has increased roughly 500%. Much of this extraordinary expansion in trade has been driven by China, and its long term ‘economic opening up policy’, which led to the largest migration the world has ever seen as 400m people moved to the coastal areas.

Despite recent wage growth, Chinese factory workers are still typically paid only about £80 a week. What’s more, since the company-based health & welfare systems were stripped out over the last 20 years, there is very little welfare support.

To compete globally, does the UK have to cancel its welfare system and reduce wages to Chinese levels?

Germany, Netherlands and Scandinavian countries have shown that this path is not necessary, as welfare has broadly improved and wages have risen. Germany exports 20% more than it imports and factory floor salaries are five times that of China at a very minimum.

The UK has performed less well than Germany in responding to monumental global change. It has much higher debt (85% of GDP vs 60% GDP), lower skill levels and lower productivity. Salaries in Germany are about 10% higher than the UK on average after tax, but importantly the cost of living in Germany is 12% lower, and welfare payments are much higher, with income inequality less marked.

Germany’s specific response to China has been to go ‘upmarket’ in technology and skills, and make government more efficient and transparent to contribute to the efficiency drive. Industrial & commercial reforms have played a major part too.

These global changes have driven closer economic integration across Europe and forced a strengthening of EU global trade negotiating capability.

The UK appears not to have had a strategy to compete globally in the same way. It also suffers from a sclerotic, ‘cronyised’ and opaque government sector, hegemonic banking, and very weak democracy at sub-national level, with a de facto level of administrative centralisation only surpassed by Malta and Luxembourg. Even very small infrastructure projects sit in Central Government for years ‘waiting their turn’, and when initiated take longer and cost more than in Germany.

For much of the population the relatively poor economic performance of the UK has been blamed on the EU rather than the underlying domestic obstacles and absence of clear strategy in the face of seismic global change.

My fear is that when the ‘Global Britain’ narrative fails to deliver if the UK leaves the EU, as without a strategy is certainly will, the UK will turn in on itself, there being no EU membership to blame any more.

The UK Liberal Democrats adhere to values and policy principles which have the scope to tackle the underlying UK problems in the wake of global change – transparency and accountability in government, decentralisation, anti-monopoly measures, raising skills, tackling inequality, working with European partners in the wake of global change, and working through international institutions like the UN to address global economic & environmental problems.

By contrast other major parties lack coherent reform themes, are fuzzy about the problems they are trying to address, and appear parochial.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is an elected member of FIRC and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).