Why Lib Dems should not stand aside in favour of Labour Remainers

Last night, Liberal Democrat PPC for Canterbury Tim Walker announced he was stepping aside in favour of Rosie Duffield, the sitting Labour MP.

There is no doubt that Rosie Duffield is a good person who supports remaining in the EU. She holds values that are compatible with ours and, should she ever choose to join the Liberal Democrats, she would be warmly welcomed. However, she represents a party that is not committed to Remain. To stand aside for her would send the wrong message to the millions of people who are relying on Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats to stop Brexit.

Liberal Democrats have already stood aside in 20 seats, 17 as part of the Unite to Remain initiative and 3 against prominent independent remainers. Our willingness to work with others to achieve a remain objective is not in doubt.

There is one thing in common with the people we have stood down for. They represent parties who wholeheartedly support remain or are running as independents. We are the strongest voice of remain and in no circumstances should we stand aside for a representative of a party which is not committed to Remain.

Let’s go through that Labour policy again. They would go back to the EU, negotiate another deal, put that to their conference to work out whether they support the deal or remain, and then have a People’s Vote. Would they really negotiate a deal and campaign against their own efforts? I doubt it. Labour would deliver Brexit and any Brexit damages the country.

Voters need to have the chance to clearly and explicitly vote for Remain and the Liberal Democrats are the leaders of the remain movement. So we need to fight every seat and fly that remain banner. If we don’t, we let the people down and go against our own values.

We also let down these Liberal Democrat candidates who have been slogging away for months, fighting the Remain cause. We can’t risk their efforts by allowing them to be on the receiving end of a “Vote Lib Dem get Corbyn” effort from the Tories. Remember how much damage the “Chaos with Ed Miliband and Alex Salmond” did us in 2015? We need to promote our own cause and highlight the flaws in the Tories’ arguments, not give them ammunition to fling at us.

That is why I’m glad that we are going to be putting up another candidate in Canterbury.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings