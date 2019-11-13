Whatever the issue around asylum seekers and refugees, the Lib Dems have a policy

Obviously issues around refugees and asylum seekers are not top of the agenda in this election, but the issues often get raised at hustings, particularly those in places of worship, and those asking are the sort of people who vote, and tell others.

Lib Dems for Seekers of Sanctuary have done a “mini manifesto” based on Lib Dem policies on these issues that is handy to have for quick reference. It is on our website here

Also we have detailed briefings on issues in more detail. For instance on detention, right to work, decision making, Family Reunion, and LGBT+ issues affecting asylum seekers. Also on Refugees, including unaccompanied children. They are in our “documents” section of our website, here.

We are happy to send word documents or PDFs of any of these. If issues come up in the campaign, or you are asked questions, please do get in touch at [email protected] and we will do what we can to help.

A huge amount of time and effort has gone into making these policies, and condensing into handy formats. They are there to use. For very many years Lord Roger Roberts has been campaigning for the right of asylum seekers to work. We made our policy on ending indefinite detention for immigration purposes, along with many other issues, in 2014. These were expanded and new one’s added in 2018. With policies on “Safe Routes for Refugees” and “Communicating in English” being added in between. Our policies reflect our Liberal Democrat values too. Details may change, our values don’t.

Labour have taken a number of these policies up, and claiming as theirs. Whilst it is good, even excellent, that other parties are picking up some broader issues, remember that good, radical policies in this field are our initiative. Also of course we have the detail rather than mere broad brush statements that cannot be chased up in practice.

* Suzanne Fletcher was a councillor for nearly 30 years and a voluntary advice worker with the CAB for 40 years. Now retired, she is active as a campaigner in the community both as a Lib Dem and with local organisations. She is Liberal Democrat Seekers of Sanctuary's parliamentary and external relations officer.