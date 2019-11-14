Caron Lindsay

Jardine: Lib Dems’ brighter future for transgender people

By | Thu 14th November 2019 - 8:55 am

The Liberal Democrat manifesto will include a commitment to reforming the Gender Recognition Act, to make it easier for transgender people to get new birth certificate by;

  • Removing the requirement for medical reports.
  • Scrapping the fee.
  • Recognising non-binary gender identities.

The Conservatives have been less than proactive in pursuing this reform, a year after the consultation ended. During this time hate crimes on transgender people have increased due to a toxic media environment.

Speaking during Transgender Awareness Week, our Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities Christine Jardine said:

This government has, by its own admission, kicked these vital changes to the Gender Recognition Act into the long grass. This is prolonging uncertainty and creating unnecessary anxiety for trans people at a time when transphobic hate crime is at a record high.

The Conservatives’ inaction on this shows a fundamental lack of empathy. They are treating trans people as second-class citizens.

The Liberal Democrats will build a brighter future where every person’s rights are respected, including expression of their gender identity.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

