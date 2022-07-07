The whole bus cheered but where do we go from here?

It’s a long and winding bus journey from Ludlow to Shrewsbury and like many of the passengers this morning I was beginning to dose. Then. “He’s gone!” a man at the front of the bus shouted. Everyone cheered. Brian, the bus driver turned on the radio. People startled into awakedness stared earnestly at their smart phones. The bus briefly buzzed with chatter.

The excitement faded as I caught a second bus to Shirehall with a sobering thought: how do we get out of this mess? I think that was the thought on the mind of the forty odd Conservatives who had assembled in Shirehall who were for the most part unusually subdued, though not of course humbled.

The debate over Boris Johnson’s survival as prime minister has dominated political thinking for many weeks. Sapping political energy that is desperately needed to tackle the cost of living crisis and the creaking NHS.

There will now be days if not weeks of analysis of Johnson’s polarising legacy with all the usual spin from politicos. Did he get Brexit done? Sort of. Just like the decorator who says they will come back to finish the details next week but disappears with trace. Did he get Covid done? Sort of but with staggering incompetence at times. Billions wasted and far more importantly, thousands of people who might not have died or developed long term illness if Johnson had acted earlier.

Johnson was a world leader on the Ukraine crisis. That is to his credit. Indeed, Ukraine is perhaps the only place in the world he now has any credibility.

But this discredited leader plans to stay until a new leader is elected and, by default, becomes prime minister. We won’t know the rules of the Tory election until next week. There are likely to be a lot of candidates. There is talk of speeding the process up. But Boris Johnson could be prime minister for months.

If that happens, he will be a prime minister without power, without authority, without morality. A prime minister that forgets awkward events when it suits him and fails to tell the truth. He is a prime minister without respect. He doesn’t respect the electorate and the electorate doesn’t respect him.

Today, Boris Johnson equalled Neville Chamberlain’s tenure as prime minister: two years and 348 days. It should not last a day longer.

But it will. That will damage the Conservative Party. Not unwelcome from our perspective. But it will also damage the country. Going rudderless into the winter with the expected price hikes for energy, with inflation soaring and queues at food banks lengthening, let along deteriorating security as the war in Ukraine feeds Putin’s ambitions.

And it is likely that the new leader will want to go to the country to seek a fresh mandate. An October election perhaps? That will suspend effective government even longer. There could not be a worse time for government in this country to be absorbed by internal politics and that not the challenges we are facing now and will get worse in the coming months.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.