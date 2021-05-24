Michal Siewniak

The Windrush scandal – a sign of things to come for EU citizens?

By | Mon 24th May 2021 - 11:43 am

For me personally, a huge advantage of living in the UK is the fact that I’ve had so many opportunities to meet so amazing (and inspiring) people, who migrated to Britain from all corners of the world. Many of them I call friends.

Due to the pandemic, I feel that we often miss some important stories. This week, my eye caught a report about the Home Office’s appalling failure to protect and support the victims of the Windrush scandal.

I wonder whether statistics (see below) show the inefficiency of the Home Office or whether they clearly demonstrate an implementation of hostile policies towards many immigrants, many of whom have been living in the UK for decades. Is it maybe both?

  • The scheme has been launched in 2019
  • 633 compensations pay-outs have been made, out of 2,000 applications (in 2 years)
  • The Home Office thinks that more than 11,000 are eligible for a compensation, however less than 2,200 individuals have submitted their claim, only 633 of them successfully
  • On average, victims of the Windrush scandal are waiting 6 months to find out whether their appeal was successful, and longer to receive any funds.

The Home Office, not for the first time, appears to be disorganised and unable to fast track incoming claims. Moreover, it forgets that there is a human being behind each application. I heard about a man, who is simply so fed up with waiting for an outcome of his appeal that he decided to leave the UK, a place which he called home for many years.

With the fast approaching deadline for the EU Settled Status Scheme (30 June), can we draw any parallels and similarities?

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor

  • James Fowler 24th May '21 - 11:49am

    Dear Michal, I worry about this too. The ‘Hostile Environment’ and ‘Citizens of Nowhere’ attitudes have, I suspect, permeated the culture of the department and much else besides. You have my full sympathy.

