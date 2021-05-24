Help shape our new Universal Basic Income policy

At our 2020 Autumn Federal Conference members voted to commit the party to campaign for a universal basic income and called on the Federal Policy Committee to work on the details of the implementation.

For the past three months a working group, including members from England, Scotland and Wales, has heard from external experts and campaigners on how a UBI could be implemented and paid for in a socially just and equitable manner.

In our discussions the working group has tried to discern what members may have had in mind in voting for UBI as a broad policy whilst balancing the impact of a basic income on the party’s ability to fund other policy priorities in a future general election manifesto.

In producing the consultation paper – now available until 7th June alongside these short-form questions on the Party’s website – we had regard to many of the changes to Universal Credit adopted by the party in 2018 via the A Fairer Share For All policy paper, as well as more recent proposals to support disabled people and carers.

The working group is asking members for views on the level of an initial UBI which we propose would run alongside an improved and more generous Universal Credit to ensure that vulnerable people do not lose out compared to the current benefits system,

To further assist with this aim, we propose Local Housing Allowance and disability benefits would remain outside of a UBI.

In addition to consulting on the initial level of UBI, and by extension the additional cost to the state of funding it, we are also keen to hear whether our focus on UBI being a working-age payment is the right one. Whether initially, or as part of a more expansive scheme, members may wish to see UBI expanded to include pensioners and children.

In the consultation document we make it clear that an initial UBI should not be the limit of the Party’s ambitions: the proposals represent a system that could be implemented in one go with limited need for wider economic adjustment. Once implemented, the possibility of expanding the level or scope of payments over time, with relevant increases in taxation to account for them, would help to bring more people off means-tested benefits as their incomes rose past the point where these were needed, and would tend to improve the efficacy of the system as a whole for combating poverty and providing living cost support.

Whatever your view on the policy adopted by conference last year the group would be keen to hear from you so please do visit the website, register for the virtual consultation session, and take the short survey or send us more detailed views via [email protected]

* Paul Noblet is chair of the UBI policy working group and previously chaired the Fairer Share For All working group in 2018. He served as a councillor in the London Borough of Southwark from 2006-2014.