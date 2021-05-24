Mark Valladares

Roman Protasevich abduction – time for Britain to act?

By | Mon 24th May 2021 - 4:29 pm

The criminal hijacking of a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, with a Belarussian anti-government activist on board has led to calls from across Europe and beyond for firm action to be taken against the Belarus Government led by Alexander Lukashenko, whose agents advised the flight crew that there was a bomb onboard, and then seized Protasevich and his partner, Sofia Sapega, whilst the plane was on the ground in Minsk.

Layla Moran was quick to call upon Dominic Raab to respond;

Meanwhile, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats in Europe, in advance of today’s European Council meeting, demanded;

  • The immediate release of Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend
  • Suspension of all EU flights over the Belarusian airspace
  • A ban on all Belavia (Belarus national airline) airplanes from landing in EU airports
  • Assertive and unified economic sanctions for the Belarusian government
  • Urgent investigation by the International Civil Aviation Organization, including examining Russia’s role in the hijacking

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, joined the calls;

It should be noted that sanctions are already in place against sixty or so Belarusian officials, including President Lukashenko and his son, Victor.

The call for action is an urgent one for, whilst the offences he is charged with carry a sentence of up to fifteen years, Belarus still retains the death penalty, and does apply it.

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Day Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice, and a member of the Party’s Federal International Relations Committee.

One Comment

  • Brad Barrows 24th May '21 - 6:39pm

    The harder the West decides to punish Belarus, the more pleased Russia will be as Belarus will be forced further in its grip. I expected Belarus to become a Federal Subject of the Russian Federation in the next few years anyway…if anything, tough Western sanctions will just speed the process.

