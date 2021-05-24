Roman Protasevich abduction – time for Britain to act?

The criminal hijacking of a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, with a Belarussian anti-government activist on board has led to calls from across Europe and beyond for firm action to be taken against the Belarus Government led by Alexander Lukashenko, whose agents advised the flight crew that there was a bomb onboard, and then seized Protasevich and his partner, Sofia Sapega, whilst the plane was on the ground in Minsk.

Layla Moran was quick to call upon Dominic Raab to respond;

Today we’ve seen the lengths Lukashenko will go to in order to undermine fundamental freedoms and crack down on critics of his regime. UK Govt must do all it can with European partners and allies to ensure that Roman Protasevich is released immediately. https://t.co/X5wfjmWSaS — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) May 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats in Europe, in advance of today’s European Council meeting, demanded;

The immediate release of Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend

Suspension of all EU flights over the Belarusian airspace

A ban on all Belavia (Belarus national airline) airplanes from landing in EU airports

Assertive and unified economic sanctions for the Belarusian government

Urgent investigation by the International Civil Aviation Organization, including examining Russia’s role in the hijacking

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, joined the calls;

We strongly condemn the Lukashenka regime's brazen and shocking act to divert a commercial flight and arrest a journalist. We demand an international investigation and are coordinating with our partners on next steps. The United States stands with the people of Belarus. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 23, 2021

It should be noted that sanctions are already in place against sixty or so Belarusian officials, including President Lukashenko and his son, Victor.

The call for action is an urgent one for, whilst the offences he is charged with carry a sentence of up to fifteen years, Belarus still retains the death penalty, and does apply it.

