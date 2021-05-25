Scotland – time for Project Facts

As Liberal Democrats, we do not support independence and we don’t want a second referendum; we have better ideas about the constitution. However, we must live up to our title as democrats and must recognise that there is now a clear majority at Holyrood for such a referendum. It would be foolish and self-defeating to oppose it. We must not repeat the mistake we made at the 2019 General Election when we were proposing to ignore the outcome of the EU referendum by not going back to the electorate for a second vote. That surely damages our reputation and cost us votes.

But we can take a constructive, different and positive view about how a second independence vote should be organised, learning lessons from the disastrous EU referendum process involving four years of discord and wrangling, and resulting in an outcome that few seem to be happy with. The simple yes/no, in/out binary approach to referenda with little in the way of facts, just opinions, guesswork and hope, and a promise on negotiations later, is not the way forward this time. It will give no guarantee that the outcome, if in support of separation, will meet the expectations of all those voting for change. The reason for this is the massive imbalance between the population of Scotland and the rest of the UK with whom Scotland will be negotiating and who will be very much affected by separation. Their representatives will bring a different set of requirements to the table that will potentially have a huge influence on the outcome. Another White Paper, as promised by the SNP, given this scenario will serve no real purpose other than again being a wish list and merely a basis for negotiations from one side only.

So, in my view, it is essential that we have negotiations before, and not after, the referendum. This would establish some heads of agreement providing clarity to voters about what would happen in a number of key areas, the areas of joint interest which caused so much debate and disagreement last time. e.g. currency, pensions, defence. It could also deal with the scope for continuing to share services such as the DVLA. It might be called ‘A joint prospectus for independence’. The outcome would generate meaningful debate on the pros and cons because it would contain some facts and some answers. If the subsequent vote is in favour of independence then the details could be reasonably quickly worked up for inclusion in a Separation Bill. Clarity would also be required before a vote on the question of EU membership and so a prior view from the EU would also be necessary, shedding light on another key issue, the prospect of a hard border with England. Another fundamental need, but outside the scope of this prospectus, is for hard and trustworthy evidence from unbiased experts on those things that would be for an independent Scotland to decide upon – such as taxation, welfare, economic prospects and borrowing potential. And voters will need to know the true cost of setting up a new country. It all comes down to one thing: the overwhelming need for facts before a vote.

Even with the availability of facts it is unlikely that collectively we as Lib Dems would change our minds about independence; the gut feeling of most of us is that it is wrong, though some individuals might be open to persuasion. But, continuing the positive and constructive agenda, we should not just argue that Scotland is better off in the UK but should accept that there are problems with the union as currently constituted and administered which should be addressed and that these are partly to blame for the rise in support for independence. It is not a union of equals. Scotland’s voice often goes unheard. This leads to tensions, inconsistencies, frustration and lack of trust. We need to say that independence in our view is not the answer; a different kind of union is, some kind of federal system that would benefit the whole of the UK not break it up, a system that would open the door for Devo Max. This is a message that should go out from Lib Dems now and particularly during a referendum campaign and we should try to get other pro-union parties on board. Gordon Brown has already expressed similar views. We should call for a Citizens’ Assembly, Constitutional Convention or Royal Commission, whatever is most appropriate, to examine the possibilities and potential and make proposals. Indeed, we should point out that if, again, there is a NO vote, we will undertake with others to make this happen. We will not put up with empty promises watered down or forgotten after a successful campaign. It’s time to put the union on a new footing.

This poses the dilemma: should we be pushing for a third question on the referendum ballot paper relating to this alternative approach and what should that question be? This is a difficult one, not least because we would not want to split the vote three ways. My suggestion is that any third question might only be for those voting NO, in other words make the NO a two part question. Something like this happened with the original referendum asking people if they supported the establishment of a Scottish Parliament and if they supported it having tax adjusting powers, so there is a precedent. Having a positive response to such a question would certainly make it difficult to sideline if independence were once again rejected.

If independence were to be supported it is my view that there would have to be a clear majority for it resulting from the referendum. Something as fundamental as breaking up the UK after over 300 years, on the basis of what might turn out to be a miniscule majority of voters in Scotland supporting the idea, would lead to disquiet and could leave the result open to challenge. I am not talking about a super majority requirement but it seems that requiring a clear 5% margin is not an unreasonable thing to ask for given the nature of the impact across the UK and even beyond. For the same reason, it might also be prudent to require a minimum turnout of registered voters.

Finally, we should turn the ‘project fear’ slur back on those who make it every time it is made. We should point out that it is right and unsurprising to be fearful of the unknown and of major change. It is not something to be mocked or criticised. What are needed to allay fears are facts and information that is difficult to refute. Getting those facts and that information is at the root of what I proposes in this paper. Perhaps our campaign should be known as Project Facts

* Barry Turner is a member of the East Lothian Liberal Democrats and a former East Lothian councillor. He has had a long career as a town planner in English local government and subsequently worked for the Westminster government examining structure and regional plans.