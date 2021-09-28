The Young Liberals need you (terms and conditions apply)!

Mark Valladares

This year’s Young Liberals elections are up and running, with nominations open until 4 October and the winners being decided by 25 October.

Naturally, here at Liberal Democrat Voice, we not only don’t endorse candidates, but maintain strict neutrality, working with Returning Officers to ensure that, as far as the pages of this organ are concerned, we don’t tilt the electoral playing field towards, or away from, individual candidates.

However, we do want to encourage all eligible members to take part in these upcoming elections, be it as a candidate or a voter. Many of us have worked with, or held positions in, the Young Liberals over the years and, as an opportunity to contribute to the success of the wider party, but also to take an active role and learn new skills, they offer a space for anyone to get engaged.

There are seventy positions up for grabs, at Federal, State and Regional levels, each with a different skillset required, from policy roles to representation, from organisation to leadership, from design to communication, and all will be key to building up the campaigning capacity and strength of the organisation as a potential General Election nears.

So, don’t just assume that it isn’t for you, or that someone else will do it, but get involved. And, if you don’t, or can’t run for office yourself, question those that do in order to influence the direction of the Young Liberals going forward.

For more details, check out the Young Liberals website. And good luck to everyone involved!

* Mark Valladares is a former Secretary General, International Officer, Treasurer, President and Returning Officer of the Young Liberals.

