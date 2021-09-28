LibLink – Vince Cable: Keir Starmer needs a miracle – he has nothing to lose by being brave

Over on the Independent, Vince Cable argues that Labour needs to “turn around the oil tanker of negative public opinion about Starmer, and to erode the remorseless Tory lead, which seems to persist no matter how many errors Boris Johnson presides over”:
In the world of miracles, great value is attached to visions. Starmer is routinely attacked for lacking one. He probably takes the sensible view that politicians with visions should see a psychiatrist. But he has been persuaded to put pen to paper and inspire the world with his visionary prospectus – the Starmer version of The Audacity of Hope. But he isn’t Obama and his long essay has gone down like a lead balloon. I know the feeling, having been persuaded as Lib Dem party leader to put my “vision” in a pamphlet. Most of the copies are still in my attic and even my best friends didn’t read it.
You can read the full article here.
I can’t be bothered to read the article itself but I would like to comment on the Headline.
First of all the next Election is at least 2 Years away, Years in which a lot more is likely to go wrong for this wretched Government. We saw today Polling that showed as many Voters thinking Starmer would make a good PM as think Johnson is one – this is a form of Polling where the actual PM has a natural advantage.
The central point about the next Election is that Starmer doesn’t need to “Win” in order to become PM. The SNP, Plaid & Our Party would all be likely to back Labours right to form a minority Government – who would back The Tories ?
Paul Barker:
The next election ought to be at least two years away, but several serious commentators suggest that once the Tories have jigged the electoral system more in their favour, they will want to cut and run to avoid a plethora of incipient Brexit related issues ahead, including a progressively weakening economy.
The Conservatives know that they have cornered Starmer on Brexit; despite crisis shortages in key sectors, Labour continue to be constrained to insist that there will be no free movement. This is code for shutting the door on the Single Market. Quite literally, this is a hope-less position, one that ensures they are marginalised in Scotland and that Labour can offer little hope elsewhere in the UK. It is as though, as it was under Corbyn, occupation of opposition benches is the limit to their ambition.
However.something needs to happen to reduce the ,near always, 40% who seem to vote for Johnson no matter what. Some vision is needed which can be spread easily and enough bravery to say it