The Voice

LibLink – Vince Cable: Keir Starmer needs a miracle – he has nothing to lose by being brave

By | Tue 28th September 2021 - 4:46 pm

Embed from Getty Images

Over on the Independent, Vince Cable argues that Labour needs to “turn around the oil tanker of negative public opinion about Starmer, and to erode the remorseless Tory lead, which seems to persist no matter how many errors Boris Johnson presides over”:

In the world of miracles, great value is attached to visions. Starmer is routinely attacked for lacking one. He probably takes the sensible view that politicians with visions should see a psychiatrist. But he has been persuaded to put pen to paper and inspire the world with his visionary prospectus – the Starmer version of The Audacity of Hope. But he isn’t Obama and his long essay has gone down like a lead balloon. I know the feeling, having been persuaded as Lib Dem party leader to put my “vision” in a pamphlet. Most of the copies are still in my attic and even my best friends didn’t read it.

You can read the full article here.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Paul Barker 28th Sep '21 - 6:01pm

    I can’t be bothered to read the article itself but I would like to comment on the Headline.

    First of all the next Election is at least 2 Years away, Years in which a lot more is likely to go wrong for this wretched Government. We saw today Polling that showed as many Voters thinking Starmer would make a good PM as think Johnson is one – this is a form of Polling where the actual PM has a natural advantage.

    The central point about the next Election is that Starmer doesn’t need to “Win” in order to become PM. The SNP, Plaid & Our Party would all be likely to back Labours right to form a minority Government – who would back The Tories ?

  • nigel hunter 28th Sep '21 - 8:11pm

    However.something needs to happen to reduce the ,near always, 40% who seem to vote for Johnson no matter what. Some vision is needed which can be spread easily and enough bravery to say it

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Jayne mansfield
    @Katharine Pindar, Not opposition parties Katharine, the Labour Party. It seems that some just want to continue with the same old internal battles that ha...
  • Fiona
    @Russell, the higher number of FPTP seats means that when one party is dominant, and moreso when it's not just a three-way, but a four/five-way split, that you ...
  • John Marriott
    I acknowledge that the Scottish system for electing its Parliament is far from perfect; but it’s much better than the system for electing its Westminster MPs....
  • Katharine Pindar
    To get the Tories out Opposition parties must be united? They never can be entirely, in view of the breadth of belief and opinion members hold. Surely the first...
  • Paul Barker
    Its obvious why We should find this Vote so upsetting but Libdems need to spend less time thinking about Labour & crucially, we should not invest ou r hopes...