Davey: “Unforgivable” that military drivers only now receiving training for fuel crisis

By | Tue 28th September 2021 - 2:46 pm

Ed Davey has criticised the Government’s incompetence and failure to plan ahead, after it was revealed that 150 military drivers will only now receive training to drive petrol tankers despite months of warnings from businesses.

As Energy Secretary and chair of the emergency Cobra committee during the fuel crisis of 2012, Ed Davey developed contingency plans to ensure around 800 trained military drivers would be on hand to drive fuel tankers if needed in an emergency. A Ministry of Defence report from 2014 says army personnel had been “trained and on call to deliver fuel in the event of strike action by tanker drivers.”

However, since then the Conservatives have failed to ensure that military drivers have remained available to step in and alleviate the fuel crisis. This comes despite months of warnings from the road haulage industry about a shortage of drivers.

Ed commented:

It is unforgivable that military drivers are only now receiving the specialist training they need to drive fuel tankers. The Government had months to prepare for this crisis, but once again they are leaving it too late.

Plans were put in place during the last fuel crisis to ensure military drivers could step in and drive tankers if needed. But the Conservatives failed to learn the lessons and keep these measures in place, causing unnecessary chaos and damage to people’s lives.

This utter shambles shows how incompetent and out of touch Boris Johnson’s Government is. The public will rightly be angry that their lives have been thrown into turmoil yet again by the Government’s failure to prepare.

One Comment

  • Barry Lofty 28th Sep '21 - 4:01pm

    Keep up the pressure on the Government Sir Ed, don’t let them sweep it under the carpet yet again!

