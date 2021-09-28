London Liberal Democrats call for action on cladding

Rightly, we expect Government to step in when the market has gone wrong. Through regulation or remediation, the state is there to protect its citizens.

And yet millions of leaseholders are being horribly let down by the Government. A government which is letting developers off the hook.

The Government and developers have now known for over four years that homes are unsafe – not just with dangerous cladding, but with all sorts of other fire risks which have been identified – and not just on high rise blocks, as I know too well from the local Worcester Park fire in my local area back in 2019 in which 23 low rise flats were destroyed by fire within minutes.

And yet, even though leaseholders bought these homes in good faith, they now face thousands of pounds in bills to put these defects right. Buyers should not be held liable for the faults of sellers and yet, in the case of buying homes, they are.

The Government repeatedly promised to fix this scandal, first in the Fire Safety Bill and now in the Building Safety Bill which is currently passing its way through Parliament. But, once again, leaseholders are being betrayed and there is still no support or protection for them.

Recently I was pleased to join Daisy Cooper MP, Deputy Leader of the Lib Dems and others at the rally in Parliament Square to support the victims of this appalling scandal. We heard first-hand from leaseholders whose lives are being destroyed by this scandal. Living in fear, facing bankruptcy and desperate for the Government to do the right thing.

Liberal Democrats are determined that leaseholders must not pay and we will continue to work to amend any and all relevant legislation to make the Government pick up the bill urgently, which it can then recoup from those responsible. We are also calling for an inquiry into the way the Government has handled this scandal.

Since I was elected as a London Assembly Member in May, I have also used my role at City Hall to continue and support the work started by my colleague Caroline Pidgeon, raising the plight of leaseholders at every opportunity. The Lib Dem Group on the London Assembly have been pushing the Mayor to take four key steps to support those caught up in this scandal, which are:

stop working with or funding developers or housing associations that are not taking action to support leaseholders in their existing stock;

establish a fire safety victims support hub, to provide mental health and practical advice to leaseholders affected by the scandal;

trial a public fire safety risk assessment register in London for residential properties, so that prospective buyers or renters can see the fire safety rating of any potential home; and

ensure applicants to the Building Safety Fund and the Waking Watch Relief Fund hear back from the GLA regarding their applications far more quickly.

Being a Liberal Democrat is about making sure that people have a fair opportunity and freedom to live their lives. This scandal is ruining the financial, mental and physical health of leaseholders leaving them trapped in homes which are unsafe or which they can’t sell. It isn’t fair and it is a scandal to just leave them to it.

Leaders – the Mayor and the Government – need to step up and step in. And they need to do so now.

* Hina Bokhari is a Liberal Democrat member of the London Assembly.