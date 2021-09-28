Union delegates block electoral reform motion – despite 79.5% support from Labour members

The Independent reports:
Trade unions have blocked Labour from campaigning for proportional representation after a tight vote at the party’s conference in Brighton.
Delegates sent by members to the gathering overwhelmingly backed a motion in favour of electoral reform by 79.5 per cent to 20.49 per cent.
But the vast majority of delegates sent by trade unions voted against the plan, meaning the motion was lost by a total of 42 per cent to 57 per cent.
This is deeply disappointing. We can only build a better politics and a fairer country with a fairer electoral system.
We will keep working with the many in the Labour Party and across all parties who want to see a fairer electoral system.
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.
Very disappointing but rather predictable. It is worth noting that a lot of local Labour Party Association (over 150) supported the motion. It does show that more and more Labour members are coming around to the idea of a PR system. There are a lot of reasons to be positive but dare one say it, the Coalition. The Unions and a lot of decent people are still angry and distrustful after that. I spoke to a Labour supporting friend yesterday (left of centre, a social democrat) that is opposed to PR. His primary reason ” it would give too much power to the Lib-Dems and make them king makers…the Coalition showed that they can not be trusted”. Is it unfair? Sure, to a certain extent but it is still a widely held view. The Coalition has made it extremely difficult for Labour supporters of PR to sell it to the other Labour members. They can always point to the Coalition and say that is what PR will get you. Actions have consequences.
Why is anyone surprised?
Labour already have PR with 31.1% of MPs on 32.1% of the vote. It’s hard to see why they’d want to change to a system which would result in their votes and seats haemorrhaging away to smaller parties.
According to recent yougov polls, if you remove “don’t knows”, there’s almost a 60/40 split in favour of PR. Amongst Labour voters it’s even more and amongst Labour members more again. So on what basis does the Unions give 95% support for fptp?
@Jeff
Because under PR they’d have a realistic chance of forming a govt, albeit as senior partner in a coalition. With Scotland lost to Labour their chance of a majority is next to zero.
It doesn’t matter and that result changes nothing in practical terms. Either Labour get a majority, proving they can win under FPTP, and don’t implement PR in power, or they don’t get a majority and have to concede things to other parties in order to govern, which could include PR. Realpolitik will determine whether and how we get electoral reform – so stop worrying about what motions trade unionists are and aren’t backing and start worrying about how many Lib Dems are returned at the next general election.
@ Saskia
This idea that PR gives too much power to small parties is falatious. The clue is in the word “proportional”. If a 3rd party acts as “king maker” (look at NZ First party in 2017 or Greens/Liberals in Germany now) against the country’s interests, then the electorate will take their revenge next time round. In fact NZ is a good case to look at. When they adopted PR they built in to the original legislation Yes/No referendums to follow the following 3 elections. NZers liked PR as it was practised so all 3 referendums were easily won. PR will likely produce more hung parliaments which I see as positive. You never see countries going from PR to FPTP.
@ Stephen
I’d say it does change things. Certainly timing. PR is virtually impossible to bring in without Labour support. With Scotland gone to Labour we just have to see how many losses Labour is prepared to stack up before they accept that sharing power is better than no power. I’d prefer not to wait till after the next general election. Maybe Labour members will try again next year?