Theme of the week – First political memories

By | Sun 18th November 2018 - 2:30 pm

I was inspired to write this post by a conversation I had this week. My friend was talking about his earliest political memories in a house where Tony Blair was reviled. He first became aware of politics around the time of the Iraq war. He had never really been properly exposed to the Tories in his formative years and doesn’t have the same antipathy to them as I do.

It made me think about my first political memories and the impact they have on me now. I remember being taken along with my parents when they went to vote in one of the 1974 elections. I was also very aware of what was going on in the White House with the unprecedented resignation of a US President.

The first Government I was aware of was the Labour one of Harold Wilson and then Jim Callaghan. I knew that the economy went to hell in a hand cart at that time. I also remember being really frightened by tv pictures of these massive trade union meetings where everyone voted to go on strike. In a crowd like that, you daren’t not conform to expectations.

At around the same time, Alex Hayley’s Roots was broadcast. I watched, horrified that human beings could keep other human beings as slaves and treat them with such barbaric cruelty. At around the same time, I also watched the Doctor wrestle with whether to stop the Daleks ever being formed. Alex Wilcock has always said that Doctor Who made him a liberal and I had a similar experience, fascinated by someone who travelled around space and time treating people well, encouraging respect and co-operation.

As the 70s ended in economic chaos, it seemed to a naive 11 year old that this new government led by Margaret Thatcher might be a good thing. My parents were and still are ConservativesFortunately, it didn’t take me long to realise that my optimism was misplaced. The different and hopeful message of the SDP, collaborating with the Liberals, excited me. Although I joined the SDP, more because their average age was closer to mine in Caithness, my heart was always more with the awkward Liberals who wouldn’t be constrained by conformity.

My reason for sharing this with you is to ask you to tell us how your earliest memories of politics and culture shaped you. It would be really good if you could send us articles on this to publish over the next week.  Send your pieces of up to 500 words to [email protected] I just thought it might be nice to do something a bit different to stressing about the psychodrama that is Brexit for a wee while.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

4 Comments

  • David Warren 18th Nov '18 - 3:03pm

    Blimey Caron your memories are really similar to mine.

    In the 1974 elections I took a keen interest and remember the Liberal surge that happened that year.

    My parents voted for the party, speaking glowingly about Jo Grimond.

    They put a poster in the window and the election was discussed at school.

    Most of my classmates came from homes that voted Tory, hardly surprising in our sleepy little Oxfordshire village.

    In 1975 I was chosen to speak in a school debate on the Common Market referendum.

    Amazing to think we are still arguing about Europe all these years later!

    Can’t put my finger on why I have always been what a lot of people call a ‘political animal’ but my interest started as a ten year old and has never faded.

  • paul barker 18th Nov '18 - 3:55pm

    I remember hugging my Mum with us both in floods of tears over the murder of JFK but I dont know how much idea of who he was I actually had. The problem with really old memories is that they get rubbed away & replaced by memories of memories. That was a very intense few days as a few hours later I watched the 1st episode of Dr Who – An Unearthly Child. I can remember the feeling of having my mind messed with as we got the first glimpse of The Tardis interior.

  • David Evershed 18th Nov '18 - 5:16pm

    In 1961 I was presing my parents to vote for the Liberal candidate in Worcester, Robert Glenton.

    I was very much influenced by Liberal policies for individual freedoms, free markets and and free trade. However, as a schoolboy, I was also influenced that Robert Glenton was the motoring correspondent of the Sunday Express.

    Glenton lost by 3,500 votes to Peter Walker.

