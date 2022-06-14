There must be no whitewash over Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing

The shameful killing of 51 year-old Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh happened a month ago. Most likely she was shot by an Israeli sniper, with initial claims by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) that a stray Palestinian bullet might have hit her having been largely discredited. An Israeli investigation is under way, but has provided no answers yet.

A human tragedy for her family and the Palestinian people, Abu Akleh’s killing follows that of Jamal Khashoggi, callously dispatched by Saudi Arabia in 2018, and according to the Palestinian Authority, the deaths of 45 other Palestinian journalists killed since 2000.

If we don’t yet know for sure that an IDF soldier shot her, we do know what happened the following day. Her funeral was disrupted in an astonishing display of disrespect by the Israeli State. Palestinian flags are not illegal in Jerusalem, but Israeli law allows police to seize flags displayed in places where they might lead to violence. The flags on Abu Akleh’s coffin did indeed lead to violence. It was perpetrated by an angry mob of Israeli Police, who aggressively waded into the crowd, hitting people with wooden batons, including those carrying the coffin.

In this premeditated act, instead of trying to distance themselves from the killing, the Israeli authorities dishonoured even Abu Akleh’s dead body.

These events should be a watershed for Israel. Killing journalists to silence dissent is the province of despotic regimes, not a law-based democracy like Israel. The world cannot and should not tolerate it, not only because we need to uphold the rule of international law and the right of journalists to protection while they report from conflict zones, but for the Israeli people themselves. Right-wing governments thrive by having an enemy with which to brainwash their populations into supporting a “strong” and in the case of Israel, a military-dominated regime. This is a right-wing government by any liberal standard – notwithstanding the fact that the largest party in the coalition (Yesh Atid) is an Observer Member of Liberal International! Israelis must reject a whitewash over Abu Akleh’s killing, and demand from their leaders that real justice is served. The Israeli people will only be seen by the rest of the world as truly strong when they end the oppression and domination of the Palestinian people.

* Andy Daer is a member of the Liberal Democrats in South Gloucestershire and Vice Chair of Liberal Democrat Friends of Palestine