Early Bird Discount for Conference ends tomorrow – Register now

Tue 14th June 2022

If you are planning on going to Brighton to Conference from 17-20 September, you have just one day left to register at the Early Bird rate of £75. We would strongly recommend that you do it tonight if you can. The screams you can hear faintly in the distance come from those members of the LDV team who are finding that their previous log-in details don’t work and they have to register all over again.

This Conference gives the Lib Dem family its first chance to get together since Bournemouth in 2019 so it’s worth going for that reason alone.

But Conference always delivers at least three things you want to do in every time slot for the whole four days. There’s debates, training, speeches, fringe meetings, social events and the unmissable Glee Club.

Find out all you need to register here.

 

