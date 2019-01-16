Theresa May needs an LBJ

After the historically unprecedented defeat of May’s Brexit deal, what comes next? In her speech to the House of Commons, Theresa May promised not to run the clock down and to reach out to senior parliamentarians to work out what Brexit deal could pass the House of Commons. Unfortunately, this promising development was immediately undercut by briefing that she wished to maintain her “red lines” which just can’t be done if she wants to get a Brexit deal through Parliament.
It was said of Lyndon B Johnson that nobody knew better how to count votes in a legislature – an essential political skill in the USA where a division between the executive and the legislature is the norm. Theresa May desperately needs an LBJ to tell her what deal can be passed in Parliament.
However, without claiming I have the skills of an LBJ, the size of the defeat makes it clear that she needs to switch 116 votes without losing any. This rule out any minor fiddles and means she needs to find a group with that many votes to pass any legislation. There are lots of smaller groupings with interesting ideas, but they don’t have the votes.
The only possible options with those kinds of votes are as follows:
1. Hard-core Brexiters plus the DUP
This group can be swiftly ruled out. The things they want are incompatible with what is on offer from the EU, and so even if they could be brought on a side without losing other votes (which seems highly unlikely), they cannot pass a deal.
2. Labour leadership
It is evident that if the Labour leadership got behind a deal, they could swing enough votes to get it through Parliament. Unfortunately, what they are asking for is another species of the unicorn (a permanent customs union / close single market deal but with no free movement and ability to strike trade deals). However, a Norway proposal might be something they feel they have to support (although I would expect that they would seek an early general election as part of the deal). It would involve amending the Political Declaration in a Norway direction. If a deal can be done with the Labour leadership, this would lead to a solid majority.
3. People’s Vote campaign
Offering a referendum on her deal would bring People’s Vote campaigners (and other quieter sympathisers) on board. This is a block of 100 or more votes and is likely to get to a majority as the clock ticks down. It is also the only conceivable way she could deliver her “red lines”.
So, a Norway deal with the Labour leadership or a People’s Vote are the only possible options for Theresa May to secure the deal that she says she wants. If she continues to stick her head in the sand and not recognise the options above, it is inevitable that Parliament will have to take further control of the process.
* Mark Goodrich is a former vice-chair of Richmond & Twickenham Liberal Democrats, a former expat who saw Brexit unfold from the other side of the world and now lives in Sevenoaks, Kent
This here people’s vote.
What’s the question? You can hardly put TM’s annihilated deal on the ballot, after what happened to it in Parliament. And there is a parliamentary majority against “no deal” (even if it is supposedly a managed one.) So there’s only one option: Remain. Not much of a choice, is it?
So there’s no need for a PV, just withdraw Art.50, tell the rest of the EU we’re very sorry and won’t do it again.
@Mark Goodrich
No, she needs a dose of humility and stop being Ken Clarke’s “bloody awkward woman”.
@Jenny Barnes
I’ve already floated this on another thread; but here goes again:
1. Assuming the No Confidence Motion fails and May doesn’t produce a rabbit out of tge hat by Monday, Parliament takes control of the process.
2. May approaches the EU to extend Article 50 to allow another Referendum (time period to be decided).
3. If the extension is approved by the EU, May and Parliament get together to come up with a compromise deal to be ratified by a free vote of MPs. If they wish, they could convene a Citizens’ Panel to scrutinise what they come up with.
4. A new Referendum is held, where voters are asked to rank the following in order of preference : Brexit with Deal / Brexit with no Deal / Remain.
People could, if they wished, rank only two options or even vote for only one. When the votes are counted, unless one option passed the 50% threshold on the first round, the option that came third would be removed and its second choices applied to the top two. The option with the most support would then be ratified by Parliament.
How does that sound?
Sorry, for “awkward” read “difficult”, although the former adjective would have been the one I would have chosen had I been Mr Clarke!