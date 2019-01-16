Theresa May needs an LBJ

After the historically unprecedented defeat of May’s Brexit deal, what comes next? In her speech to the House of Commons, Theresa May promised not to run the clock down and to reach out to senior parliamentarians to work out what Brexit deal could pass the House of Commons. Unfortunately, this promising development was immediately undercut by briefing that she wished to maintain her “red lines” which just can’t be done if she wants to get a Brexit deal through Parliament.

It was said of Lyndon B Johnson that nobody knew better how to count votes in a legislature – an essential political skill in the USA where a division between the executive and the legislature is the norm. Theresa May desperately needs an LBJ to tell her what deal can be passed in Parliament.

However, without claiming I have the skills of an LBJ, the size of the defeat makes it clear that she needs to switch 116 votes without losing any. This rule out any minor fiddles and means she needs to find a group with that many votes to pass any legislation. There are lots of smaller groupings with interesting ideas, but they don’t have the votes.

The only possible options with those kinds of votes are as follows:

1. Hard-core Brexiters plus the DUP

This group can be swiftly ruled out. The things they want are incompatible with what is on offer from the EU, and so even if they could be brought on a side without losing other votes (which seems highly unlikely), they cannot pass a deal.

2. Labour leadership

It is evident that if the Labour leadership got behind a deal, they could swing enough votes to get it through Parliament. Unfortunately, what they are asking for is another species of the unicorn (a permanent customs union / close single market deal but with no free movement and ability to strike trade deals). However, a Norway proposal might be something they feel they have to support (although I would expect that they would seek an early general election as part of the deal). It would involve amending the Political Declaration in a Norway direction. If a deal can be done with the Labour leadership, this would lead to a solid majority.

3. People’s Vote campaign

Offering a referendum on her deal would bring People’s Vote campaigners (and other quieter sympathisers) on board. This is a block of 100 or more votes and is likely to get to a majority as the clock ticks down. It is also the only conceivable way she could deliver her “red lines”.

So, a Norway deal with the Labour leadership or a People’s Vote are the only possible options for Theresa May to secure the deal that she says she wants. If she continues to stick her head in the sand and not recognise the options above, it is inevitable that Parliament will have to take further control of the process.

* Mark Goodrich is a former vice-chair of Richmond & Twickenham Liberal Democrats, a former expat who saw Brexit unfold from the other side of the world and now lives in Sevenoaks, Kent