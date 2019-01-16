Confidence trick

There were many times during this afternoon’s Vote of No Confidence debate when I wanted to throw something at the television. I didn’t, because the only things close by were expensive and belonged to my employer.

This country is facing the biggest crisis since World War 2 and the Government and Opposition spend the afternoon slinging insults at each other, pantomime style. When we face a no-deal fall off a cliff which will kill people. Fiddling and burning or what?

It was hardly the stuff of Gladstone, of Lloyd George, of Churchill as Jeremy Corbyn finally moved his motion of no confidence. The Government happily gave it five hours of debate. It was only obliged to give an hour and a half, but wasting time is all it’s got at the moment. The Conservative benches also got to be the most united they have been since last July.

I know that Vince signed Corbyn’s motion of no confidence. He kind of had to. I mean, if you’re asked if you have confidence in the government that brought you Windrush, the hostile environment, the rape clause, the benefit freeze, the disastrous implementation of Universal Credit and that’s before you even get to the Brexit clusterbourach, then the only possible answer is “no flipping way.”

However, I’d have amended it to say I have no confidence in Jeremy Corbyn’s opposition either. I can’t actually remember a time when the Government and the Opposition have been so simultaneously useless.

Apparently, Corbyn is going to keep laying down motions of no confidence as a distraction from having to take a position on the People’s Vote and May thinks she can get away with putting tweaked versions of her deal to the Commons. Does anyone get the irony here? They are happy to keep asking the same questions while stubbornly denying the people the chance to mark the Government’s homework.

Alistair Carmichael confronted Corbyn beautifully on the issue during his speech:

Will @jeremycorbyn listen to his party and support a People's Vote should the government survive tonight? @amcarmichaelMP puts the question to the Labour leader, who answers "all options are on the table."

Lib Dems are clearer. We demand a People's Vote > https://t.co/Mp2XkNJx4v pic.twitter.com/PMixkuOo8Q — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 16, 2019

What should we do if Corbyn keeps putting down vexatious motions of no confidence? Well, to be honest, we have to vote for them. If we don’t, that’ll be the one time Corbyn will have got the DUP on side. After that disaster in the Summer we simply daren’t give Labour the chance to say that we backed the Tories.

We probably don’t need to take part in the debate and go for a distracting People’s Vote related stunt every time he tries it.

If people are looking at a party with a track record of consistency and of generally being right on the issues of the day – the economy (Vince predicting the credit crunch), Iraq, Brexit, then we are it and we need to get out there in the coming weeks and do everything we can to argue our case.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings