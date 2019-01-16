Caron Lindsay

Confidence trick

By | Wed 16th January 2019 - 7:54 pm

There were many times during this afternoon’s Vote of No Confidence debate when I wanted to throw something at the television. I didn’t, because the only things close by were expensive and belonged to my employer.

This country is facing the biggest crisis since World War 2 and the Government and Opposition spend the afternoon slinging insults at each other, pantomime style. When we face a no-deal fall off a cliff which will kill people. Fiddling and burning or what?

It was hardly the stuff of Gladstone, of Lloyd George, of Churchill as Jeremy Corbyn finally moved his motion of no confidence. The Government happily gave it five hours of debate. It was only obliged to give an hour and a half, but wasting time is all it’s got at the moment. The Conservative benches also got to be the most united they have been since last July.

I know that Vince signed Corbyn’s motion of no confidence. He kind of had to. I mean, if you’re asked if you have confidence in the government that brought you Windrush, the hostile environment, the rape clause, the benefit freeze, the disastrous implementation of Universal Credit and that’s before you even get to the Brexit clusterbourach, then the only possible answer is “no flipping way.”

However, I’d have amended it to say I have no confidence in Jeremy Corbyn’s opposition either. I can’t actually remember a time when the Government and the Opposition have been so simultaneously useless.

Apparently, Corbyn is going to keep laying down motions of no confidence as a distraction from having to take a position on the People’s Vote and May thinks she can get away with putting tweaked versions of her deal to the Commons. Does anyone get the irony here? They are happy to keep asking the same questions while stubbornly denying the people the chance to mark the Government’s homework.

Alistair Carmichael confronted Corbyn beautifully on the issue during his speech:

What should we do if Corbyn keeps putting down vexatious motions of no confidence? Well, to be honest, we have to vote for them. If we don’t, that’ll be the one time Corbyn will have got the DUP on side. After that disaster in the Summer we simply daren’t give Labour the chance to say that we backed the Tories.

We probably don’t need to take part in the debate and go for a distracting People’s Vote related stunt every time he tries it.

If people are looking at a party with a track record of consistency and of generally being right on the issues of the day – the economy (Vince predicting the credit crunch), Iraq, Brexit, then we are it and we need to get out there in the coming weeks and do everything we can to argue our case.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

4 Comments

  • matt 16th Jan '19 - 8:02pm

    “I know that Vince signed Corbyn’s motion of no confidence. He kind of had to.”

    With all due respect Caron, wasn’t it Vince and the SNP putting pressure on Corbyn to call the vote of no confidence in the first place only a few weeks ago

  • Helen Dudden 16th Jan '19 - 8:14pm

    After some recent comments by his Party I have no confidence in him either. By the way the comments still flow.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarmatt 16th Jan - 8:02pm
    "I know that Vince signed Corbyn’s motion of no confidence. He kind of had to." With all due respect Caron, wasn't it Vince and the...
  • User AvatarHelen Dudden 16th Jan - 7:55pm
    If members of the population choose not to vote then it's up to them. I did vote, I'm saddened to see the total mayhem and...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 16th Jan - 7:50pm
    @JayneMansfield Political parties working in cooperation.
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 16th Jan - 7:41pm
    @Jenny Barnes I included May more out of sympathy, which she probably doesn’t deserve. Clearly, if she won’t play ball she might have to be...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 16th Jan - 7:34pm
    @ Chris Moore (continued) It feels that there is another world recession coming along. The Australian economy is looking shaky. Who'd have thought Brexit could...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 16th Jan - 7:33pm
    @ Chris Moore, The UK would be better off in a well run EU. IMO. If only that were an option! The slightly disappointing aspect...