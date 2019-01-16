What should Vince say to Theresa?

So Theresa May is going to be meeting with party leaders tonight and over the next few days to find a way forward on Brexit.

Which party leader is best qualified for facing her down on daft ideas? Our Vince sparred a lot with her when they were in Cabinet together. She hated immigration. As business minister, he saw its benefits and fought for student visas.

Obviously he’s going to tell her she needs to put this back to the People and she needs to rule out No Deal, but if you were Vince, what would you be saying to her?

On the News Channel this evening, he said that he would talk to May out of courtesy and a general willingness to talk to other people. But we are sticking to our position on the issues we’d expect.

He also said that Corbyn would have to back the People’s Vote or be sen as the hand maiden of Brexit.

I asked on Twitter what Vince should say to the PM:

I’d pay good money to see this (but only after the Brexit stuff is sorted)

He could always start with giving May some dancing tips… — Matthew Lloyd 🇪🇺🔶 (@MatthewLloydGB) January 16, 2019

And then the People’s Vote run by AV:

Referendum with three options: full EU membership, EFTA (Norway), or just out (Canada). AV system. — Nick Rijke (@nick_rijke) January 16, 2019

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings