What should Vince say to Theresa?

So Theresa May is going to be meeting with party leaders tonight and over the next few days to find a way forward on Brexit.
Which party leader is best qualified for facing her down on daft ideas? Our Vince sparred a lot with her when they were in Cabinet together. She hated immigration. As business minister, he saw its benefits and fought for student visas.
Obviously he’s going to tell her she needs to put this back to the People and she needs to rule out No Deal, but if you were Vince, what would you be saying to her?
On the News Channel this evening, he said that he would talk to May out of courtesy and a general willingness to talk to other people. But we are sticking to our position on the issues we’d expect.
He also said that Corbyn would have to back the People’s Vote or be sen as the hand maiden of Brexit.
You have to first remember that most Brexiteers feel we have the whip hand over the EU, they still spout the ‘They need us, more than we need them” rubbish, only the experience of a hard Brexit would cure some off them, the rest are beyond rationality. May plays to that audience. I would even say she shares many of their delusions, given this be polite but don’t give any ground, they won’t give any to you. The talks will fail she is just looking to spread the blame.
I fear there will never be a majority in Parliament for Ref 2 because of the implacable opposition of Corbyn. I joined the Liberals in 1974 because of their pro Europe credentials and am an individual member of ALDE but an fearful of a horribly devisive second referendum. There is a majority in the HOC for Norway plus and that’s what we should offer. It would put us on the outside of the European concentric circles which the European Parliament is developing and it would not be difficult to move to an inner circle at some stage.
One thing I do hope, in this time of crisis, is that they all try and lower the temperature rather than raise it. Westminster is just full of people making shrill demands and laying down red lines. If the outcome (Brexit or remain, whatever arrangement emerges) is to have any hope of working, a broad consensus needs to be built around it.