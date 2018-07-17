Whip issues apology over Trade Bill vote

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Alistair Carmichael has issued a statement following yesterday’s vote on the Taxation (Cross-border trade) Bill:



Brexit is the most important issue in a generation. And as Liberal Democrats we have taken on the responsibility of stopping it. We’re the only Party united in this aim. Last night I messed up. The government squeaked home by just 3 votes in a key amendment. It should have been 1. I was not expecting a close vote – up until 8pm, Labour were planning to abstain which would have meant the vote would be lost by hundreds. In fact several Labour MPs voted with the government – which is why they won. By the time it became apparent that the vote was going to be close – it was too late to get two of our MPs, Vince and Tim, back in time to vote. I’m taking responsibility and redoubling my efforts to stop Brexit. Today is a new day. We will be debating the remaining stages of the Trade Bill – and we are going to hold the government’s feet to the fire. Thank you for you for your continued support to our campaign to Exit from Brexit.

Christine Jardine MP also commented.

Brexit is the most important issue of a generation. After last night’s vote, we’ll be redoubling our efforts to fight for an #ExitfromBrexit. I voted. pic.twitter.com/Z5jh8pOU73 — Christine Jardine MP (@cajardineMP) July 17, 2018

Layla Moran added her voice:

I was proud to have voted in every division last night, but there was a missed opportunity to defeat the Government. We need to be ready every time. Liberal Democrats will be redoubling our efforts to stop Brexit and to give the people the say on the final deal. pic.twitter.com/bxZ2W5XvoH — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) July 17, 2018

And Tim apologised on Twitter:

I was authorised to be absent from the vote last night for a pre-arranged engagement. Nobody expected the vote to be as close as it was. We clearly called it wrong, as did Labour, and I take full responsibility for my part – the Tories don’t deserve any luck. pic.twitter.com/XoLVPawtmo — Tim Farron (@timfarron) July 17, 2018

It’s also worth pointing out that three opposition MPs are on maternity leave – Jo Swinson, Laura Pidcock and Cat Smith. There should have been an arrangement in place for them to be able to vote by proxy. The Government in the form of Leader of the House Andrew Leadsom has made all sorts of nice noises about it but hasn’t actually done anything. Funny, that.

I have to say that the fact that our people have been so quick to take responsibility for last night’s mistake – and it was a mistake – is pretty refreshing. Everyone screws up at some point and, actually, when they acknowledge it and show that they’ve learned from it, I think it’s fair and reasonable to let it go. I can’t see any of our lot being allowed to put a foot outside Parliament when there are Brexit votes going down in future.

As for the Bill, let’s hope the Lords strip out the ludicrous ERG amendments and MPs have another chance to vote on this issue.