Labour in turmoil over the definition of anti-semitism

Yesterday the Parliamentary Labour Party voted to adopt the IHRA definiton of anti-semitism, in defiance of Labour’s NEC, which recently produced its own definition:

LBC exclusive: Labour’s new guidelines on anti-Semitism. Key paragraphs: 7). Contentious views will not be treated as Antisemitism unless…. evidence of anti-Semitic intent. 9). Labour adopts just seven of the 11 IHRA examples of anti-Semitism. pic.twitter.com/DKv5lP4LCP — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) July 5, 2018

While Labour’s internal machinations are in a sense none of our business, I do think there are lessons to learn for all of us here. Anti-semitism is by no means confined to the Labour Party, and where we wish to criticise Israel, let us not undermine the moral force of our arguments by carelessly straying into anti-semitic territory.



The dispute revolves around four of the examples attached to the IHRA definition, and the question of whether evidence of “anti-semitic intent” is necessary.

The four examples are (from the BBC)

Accusing Jewish people of being more loyal to Israel than their home country

Claiming that Israel’s existence as a state is a racist endeavour

Requiring higher standards of behaviour from Israel than other nations

Comparing contemporary Israeli policies to those of the Nazis

There is some coverage of the issues dealt with by the missing examples later in Labour’s document, though not in the same terms. For example, (para 16) Chakrabarti is quoted advising that “Labour members should resist the use of Hitler, Nazi and Holocaust metaphors”. Read in conjunction with (para 7) “the expression of even contentious views in this area will not be treated as anti-semitism unless accompanied by specific anti-semitic content (such as the use of anti-semitic tropes) or there is other evidence of anti-semitic intent”, it seems pretty clear that the IHRA’s Nazi example has been relegated.

To give fair hearing to the defence of the Labour NEC position, I’ll link to this article – though I might paraphrase it as claiming Labour does meet the IHRA definition even though that definition goes too far.

And I do have some sympathy. Anyone who sees pictures of dead and injured civilians on the Gaza strip, anyone who is passionate about the Palestinian cause, is naturally going to want to find the strongest verbal barbs to throw at the Israeli government, and it might not be immediately obvious why it is wrong to start talking about the Holocaust. It is wrong. It is diminishing the Holocaust and further victimising its victims. You don’t need to do this to criticise Israel, and your criticisms will be stupid if you do.

I could make similar arguments for the other disputed IHRA examples, but we are in danger of missing the problem. I think the problem is that there are many people who have taken on false beliefs, without any anti-semitic intent, but that do fall foul of the IHRA definition. If we were talking about sexism or homophobia at this point, there would be no question of watering down the definition to accommodate people sincerely in error, or demand evidence of intent before acting.

Nor should there be here. People sincerely in error must be confronted with the fullest and clearest definition, and given the opportunity to choose between sincerity and error. Watering down the definition represents a dreadful lack of ambition to oppose anti-semitism.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.