Tories cheat like a Vote Leave campaign over crucial customs union vote

By | Tue 17th July 2018 - 10:33 pm

This country is currently on a path to economic self-destruction because of a narrow vote to leave the European Union in 2016. Today we discovered that the Vote Leave campaign had cheated. And, by the way, that monumental news isn’t even on the BBC’s front page any more.

Tonight, this country was helped along its path to economic self-destruction  because of a narrow vote – 307-301 against an amendment which would have kept us in a customs union with the EU after Brexit. The desperate Tory government pulled a particularly dirty trick to win that vote.

The pairing system has long been a civilising feature of our Parliament. When an MP is indisposed for some reason or needs a night off, they can be paired with an MP who would vote the opposite way. Imagine the sorts of circumstances that you might need that in – maybe a dying parent, or a sick child, or your own illness, or being on maternity leave. Tonight, Jo Swinson, whose baby is just two weeks old, was paired with Conservative Party chair Brandon Lewis. He voted in the crunch votes. He didn’t vote in the earlier votes.  Jo was justifiably furious:

The incident even got a Twitter moment.

After a couple of hours, Lewis tweeted that it had been an honest mistake:

If he had voted in the earlier divisions, it might have aroused the suspicion of Alistair Carmichael and Jo. Knowing Jo as I do, if she had suspected for a minute that anything was up with the arrangement, she’d have made it over there to vote. But she shouldn’t have to think like that. She should be able to trust that an arrangement will be honoured.

But, if Andrea Leadsom had got proxy voting sorted out, Jo and the other two MPs on maternity leave (whose pairs were honoured) wouldn’t have to worry about this at all. Their votes would have been counted and they wouldn’t have to depend upon the integrity of a party which clearly doesn’t have any left.

Later, Julian Smith the Tory Chief Whip offered an apology to Jo

But Sal Brinton saw through it straight away:

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

