Tories cheat like a Vote Leave campaign over crucial customs union vote

This country is currently on a path to economic self-destruction because of a narrow vote to leave the European Union in 2016. Today we discovered that the Vote Leave campaign had cheated. And, by the way, that monumental news isn’t even on the BBC’s front page any more.

Tonight, this country was helped along its path to economic self-destruction because of a narrow vote – 307-301 against an amendment which would have kept us in a customs union with the EU after Brexit. The desperate Tory government pulled a particularly dirty trick to win that vote.

The pairing system has long been a civilising feature of our Parliament. When an MP is indisposed for some reason or needs a night off, they can be paired with an MP who would vote the opposite way. Imagine the sorts of circumstances that you might need that in – maybe a dying parent, or a sick child, or your own illness, or being on maternity leave. Tonight, Jo Swinson, whose baby is just two weeks old, was paired with Conservative Party chair Brandon Lewis. He voted in the crunch votes. He didn’t vote in the earlier votes. Jo was justifiably furious:

Just how low will your govt stoop @theresa_may? When @andrealeadsom delayed proxy voting motions, she *assured* those of us who were pregnant that we would be paired when necessary. Today your govt broke that agreement – @BrandonLewis paired with me but voted. Desperate stuff. pic.twitter.com/CcgF7z8MOV — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) July 17, 2018

.@joswinson gets a Twitter moment but I am sure she would rather that the Tories had kept their integrity and honoured the pairing agreement. https://t.co/uquCm08yHh — Caron Lindsay #FBPE (@caronmlindsay) July 17, 2018

After a couple of hours, Lewis tweeted that it had been an honest mistake:

I’m sorry Jo. I think it was an honest mistake made by the whips in fast-moving circumstances. I know how important the pair is to everyone, especially new parents, and I apologise. Also apologies for late reply, been speaking at an event. — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) July 17, 2018

If he had voted in the earlier divisions, it might have aroused the suspicion of Alistair Carmichael and Jo. Knowing Jo as I do, if she had suspected for a minute that anything was up with the arrangement, she’d have made it over there to vote. But she shouldn’t have to think like that. She should be able to trust that an arrangement will be honoured.

But, if Andrea Leadsom had got proxy voting sorted out, Jo and the other two MPs on maternity leave (whose pairs were honoured) wouldn’t have to worry about this at all. Their votes would have been counted and they wouldn’t have to depend upon the integrity of a party which clearly doesn’t have any left.

Don't try any nonsense about a mistake – this is calculated, deliberate breaking of trust by govt whips @JulianSmithUK to win at all costs. Brandon abstained in afternoon divisions, but voted in the two crunch votes after 6pm. There's a word for it – cheating. pic.twitter.com/JwRkvglKKX — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) July 17, 2018

54,000 women lose their jobs each year in the UK due to pregnancy & maternity discrimination. Despite claims to want to fight "burning injustices", govt response to this problem has been shockingly poor, so perhaps it should be no surprise they treat MPs on mat leave like this. — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) July 17, 2018

Enough of this. Instead of closing Parliament early, let the Commons decide on proxy voting next week – with binding motions – and put an end to this charade.@HarrietHarman @CatSmithMP @LauraPidcockMP @HollyLynch5 — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) July 17, 2018

Later, Julian Smith the Tory Chief Whip offered an apology to Jo

Jo I am v sorry-I spoke to your CW earlier. A mistake – we pair consistently 4 pregnancy pairs – @BrandonLewis was asked to vote in error. https://t.co/BYRmprapGn — Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK) July 17, 2018

But Sal Brinton saw through it straight away:

So @juliansmithuk why did @brandonlewis observe the pairing for the early votes this pm but not the crunch ones later? Are we really expected to believe that Brandon wouldn’t query the un-pairing for someone on maternity leave half way through a day’s Votes? Are you kidding? — SalBrinton (@SalBrinton) July 17, 2018

