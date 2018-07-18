Time to Start the Blame Game

The plan presented by Theresa May at Chequers and the subsequent resignations by two of her senior cabinet ministers (Brexit and Foreign Secretaries) is more to do with them running for cover than resigning in exasperation. What Theresa May agreed with her cabinet was not in any way a soft Brexit option, it doesn’t resolve the Irish border issue and from all accounts will be rejected by the EU. The proposal will still involve the UK leaving the single market, ending free movement and limiting the role of the European courts.

The proposal is that we will accept part of the four principles set out by the EU. We want to stay in the single market for goods but not services, capital or labour. The plan is we will collect the EU tariffs until we get a system in place to set our tariffs, and until we do that we stay part of the customs union. The proposal for Ireland is still the software option that took the US a decade to develop costing over $10 billion and is used by a very small number of companies. As we run a surplus on services and not on goods, this will be further impetus for companies to move to Europe.

This is a mess, and I can’t see how it will be workable or accepted by the EU especially as the European Research Group managed to pass a number of amendments through Parliament yesterday (including one to get the EU to collect tariffs for the UK. The EU have already stated that they will not do that). We have waited two years for this government to come up with their proposals and with months to go before a final deal is to be agreed. The Tories have already started to blame the EU for delaying the negotiating when we have just agreed our Brexit position. Many of the Tories are now gearing up and preparing for a no deal and to go with WTO rules. For example, UK risks 22 per cent tariff on EU food imports if there is no Brexit deal, in 2016 we brought in 30 per cent of our food requirements from the EU. It will be interesting to see what the Tories do to help minimise the cost of a large tariff increase of 30 per cent on our food imports.

If a Brexit deal is not completed before March next year, you will see a lot more leavers jump ship and blame the Remainers for sabotaging any deal. Theresa May’s deal is for a hard Brexit, but it’s seen as a soft deal and enough to split the Tories Brexiteers. As things stand, I now cannot see a deal that will be agreed by Parliament let alone by the other 27 EU countries. The Tories will do everything they can not to have a “people Vote” as they know that they will lose it and a move to WTO tariffs is now becoming a real possibility. The Tory electoral mean machine must have already identified this scenario, and they will be gearing up, with their friends in the press, to blame their failure on anybody but themselves.

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team