Paul Walter

“Vote Leave broke electoral law” – EU referendum needs to be annulled and re-run

By | Wed 18th July 2018 - 8:54 am

I’m sure readers can think of examples where election results have been declared invalid by the courts and had to be re-run.

The classic example was the 1997 Winchester election. At the general election, the returning officer declared Mark Oaten the winner by two votes. The court accepted the former Tory MP’s case that the failure by the returning officer’s staff to stamp 55 ballot papers with an official mark, leading to their rejection, cost him a win – also by two votes.

The election was re-run in the 1997 Winchester by-election. I remember calling on someone’s door at 15 minutes before polls closed saying “There’s only two votes in it – your vote could be crucial”.

We won by 21,556.

As the Guardian reports:

Vote Leave has been fined £61,000 after being found guilty of breaking electoral law during the Brexit campaign. Two people have been referred to the police.

Therefore, there is a clear case that the June 23rd 2016 EU referendum result was flawed. It should be declared invalid and re-run.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

  • John Marriott 18th Jul '18 - 9:22am

    How can you possibly compare a Parliamentary by election costing the tax payers a few thousands to run with a referendum costing ( including campaign spending) millions? In any case, I doubt whether the ‘overspend’ by Leave would have made any difference.

    As Brenda of Bristol would probably say; “Another election? Oh, not again!”

    I know we are entering the ‘Silly Season’; but surely, in those famous worlds, Mr Walter can’t be serious?

  • Bill le Breton 18th Jul '18 - 9:43am

    Yes, it is a serious breach but in terms of electioneering and its practicalities Winchester and similar situations when defeated candidates or causes try to re-run things based on rule book challenge, provides a very good lesson.

    In the 97 General Election the Lib Dems won the Winchester constituency by 26,100 votes to 26098. The result in the re-run, was Lib Dem 37,006, Tory 15,450.

    That kind of reaction is not untypical.

    The situation is extremely febrile and dangerous without adding this kind of petrol to the situation.

  • Dav 18th Jul '18 - 9:50am

    And would you be demanding a re-run if the result had gone the other way?

    Because I’m sure you realise that you don’t look like an impartial observer whose only concern is that the correct procedures were followed; you look like someone searching for some means, any means, to overturn the ‘wrong’ result.

    To most of the rest of the country, this is a big ‘So what?’ So the Leave campaign overspent, a wee bit. The Remain campaign still spent many millions more than the Leave campaign, and had the Prime Minister and the government machinery on its side as well as all the party leaderships (even if only nominally in Labour’s case) and most of the media.

    The Leave campaign were definite underdogs, and they still won. Nobody’s going to change their opinion because of a tiny-in-comparison-with-what-the-Remain-campaign-spent overspend.

    in my view such a re-run could be concurrently run with a national vote on the deal for Brexit.

    But what happens then if the re-run of the referendum has a Remain result, but the vote on the deal has a Remain result, or vice-versa? You could end up in a situation that makes no sense.

  • David Evans 18th Jul '18 - 9:53am

    Yes Paul, we are all appalled by what has happened, but the key question is what are we going to do about it and how do we get people to notice. We are still barely registering on Brexit and Monday’s fiasco didn’t help.

    How can we improve if we never acknowledge our real mistakes and face up to the fact that we need to want to change if we really want to change things?

  • David Becket 18th Jul '18 - 10:02am

    There is no case for a rerun of a flawed referendum. It does however strengthen the case for a further referendum once the options are known.

  • gavin grant 18th Jul '18 - 10:38am

    The analogy with Winchester in ’97 is not appropriate. The Conservative’s won their case that the administrative failure of polling station staff had frustrated the will of voters. There are plenty of examples of the Electoral Commission fining Parties for failures to declare full election expenses. Taking the matter further only arises when the scale of such activity may have had a material impact on the result. We may see such an outcome in Thanet where the sheer scale of alleged overspending and failure to declare it in expenses returns may cause the election to be re-run. This is the one where Nigel Farage was defeated by the Tories. Vote Leave have breached the law. It is very difficult to argue that the scale of overspend had a material impact on the result. I speak as a committed Remain supporter and an advocate of the People’s Vote.

  • Jeff 18th Jul '18 - 11:20am

    Due process has not been followed in this case. The leaders of Vote Leave, who consistently denied the allegations, were not interviewed. The Electoral Commission said they had “sufficient evidence without – a phrase redolent of the Stasi. Meanwhile similar allegations of larger overspending by Britain Stronger in Europe have not been investigated…

    ‘In full: Priti Patel’s dossier to the Electoral Commission on possible Remain campaign overspending’:
    https://brexitcentral.com/priti-patel-dossier/

    Conclusion

    As this evidence reveals, there is clear reason to believe that Britain Stronger in Europe avoided breaching its spending limits by channeling funds through smaller Remain campaigns which were set up less than a month before the referendum vote. These campaigns received donations for figures who were known to Britain Stronger in Europe, shared advertising agencies, promoted each other’s adverts and exhibited no clear difference in their messaging – all evident indications of a ‘common plan’. All this evidence is far more serious than the accusations made at Vote Leave.

  • David Allen 18th Jul '18 - 11:24am

    “The leaders of Vote Leave, who consistently denied the allegations, were not interviewed.”

    That’s because they ducked and weaved repeatedly to avoid an interview, then had the gall to complain” Much like the child who murders his parents then demands to be excused punishment because he’s an orphan!

  • John Marriott 18th Jul '18 - 1:14pm

    Talk of the famous rerun of the 1997 Winchester Parliamentary Election reminds me of Mark Oaten’s Tory opponent, the previously sitting MP, one Gerry Malone. Some of you may recall that this gentleman, following the less than smooth trial run of the Poll Tax in Scotland, urged the 1991 (?) Tory conference to back a launch of this controversial measure in England as soon as possible.

    We remember Mr Oaten for reasons other than political. I wonder whether we still remember what Mr Malone and his cronies were responsible for?

  • Jeff 18th Jul '18 - 1:55pm

    John Marriott 18th Jul ’18 – 9:22am:
    In any case, I doubt whether the ‘overspend’ by Leave would have made any difference.

    In the context of the large sums spent by both sides it isn’t likely to be significant.

    ‘Remain campaign outspent Leave by £5m in EU referendum’ [February 2017]:
    http://home.bt.com/news/uk-news/eu-referendum-campaigns-spending-probed-by-watchdog-11364159074351

    Figures released by the [Electoral Commission] showed that a total of more than £32 million was spent on the campaign, making the Brexit battle the most expensive referendum campaign ever in British political history.

    Details of groups which spent £250,000 or more, released on Friday, showed the major Remain campaigns splashing out almost £16.2 million, compared to £11.5 million for Leave. When combined with details of smaller spenders released last November, this means the Remain campaign outspent Leave by a margin of £19,070,566 to £13,436,241.

  • Jeff 18th Jul '18 - 2:11pm

    In addition to the official Remain campaign spending, some £9.4 million of public funds was spent on the government booklet urging every household to vote Remain. Such spending contravenes Council of Europe rules for conducting referendums…

    ‘European Commission for Democracy Through Law (Venice Commission): Code of Good Practice on Referendums’:
    https://www.scribd.com/document/57049126/EU-Rules-of-Referendums-Strasbourg

    3.1. Freedom of voters to form an opinion

    a. Administrative authorities must observe their duty of neutrality (see 1.2.2.a. above), which is one of the means of ensuring that voters can form an opinion freely.

    b. Contrary to the case of elections, it is not necessary to prohibit completely intervention by the authorities in support of or against the proposal submitted to a referendum. However, the public authorities (national, regional and local) must not influence the outcome of the vote by excessive, one-sided campaigning. The use of public funds by the authorities for campaigning purposes must be prohibited.

  • Dav 18th Jul '18 - 2:30pm

    Given the magnitude of consequences of this crime

    What consequences, given that it almost certainly made no difference to the result?

  • Dav 18th Jul '18 - 3:19pm

    Leave supporters have consistently argued that it was not an advisory referendum

    Actually I think the Leave argument has always been that it was a legally advisory referendum, but the government had pledged to respect the result and therefore was bound by its manifesto promise (not by law) to give effect to that (advisory) result.

