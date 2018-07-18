“Vote Leave broke electoral law” – EU referendum needs to be annulled and re-run

I’m sure readers can think of examples where election results have been declared invalid by the courts and had to be re-run.

The classic example was the 1997 Winchester election. At the general election, the returning officer declared Mark Oaten the winner by two votes. The court accepted the former Tory MP’s case that the failure by the returning officer’s staff to stamp 55 ballot papers with an official mark, leading to their rejection, cost him a win – also by two votes.

The election was re-run in the 1997 Winchester by-election. I remember calling on someone’s door at 15 minutes before polls closed saying “There’s only two votes in it – your vote could be crucial”.

We won by 21,556.

As the Guardian reports:

Vote Leave has been fined £61,000 after being found guilty of breaking electoral law during the Brexit campaign. Two people have been referred to the police.

Therefore, there is a clear case that the June 23rd 2016 EU referendum result was flawed. It should be declared invalid and re-run.

