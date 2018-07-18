“Vote Leave broke electoral law” – EU referendum needs to be annulled and re-run

I’m sure readers can think of examples where election results have been declared invalid by the courts and had to be re-run.
The classic example was the 1997 Winchester election. At the general election, the returning officer declared Mark Oaten the winner by two votes. The court accepted the former Tory MP’s case that the failure by the returning officer’s staff to stamp 55 ballot papers with an official mark, leading to their rejection, cost him a win – also by two votes.
The election was re-run in the 1997 Winchester by-election. I remember calling on someone’s door at 15 minutes before polls closed saying “There’s only two votes in it – your vote could be crucial”.
We won by 21,556.
As the Guardian reports:
Vote Leave has been fined £61,000 after being found guilty of breaking electoral law during the Brexit campaign. Two people have been referred to the police.
Therefore, there is a clear case that the June 23rd 2016 EU referendum result was flawed. It should be declared invalid and re-run.
How can you possibly compare a Parliamentary by election costing the tax payers a few thousands to run with a referendum costing ( including campaign spending) millions? In any case, I doubt whether the ‘overspend’ by Leave would have made any difference.
As Brenda of Bristol would probably say; “Another election? Oh, not again!”
I know we are entering the ‘Silly Season’; but surely, in those famous worlds, Mr Walter can’t be serious?
Yes I am serious and in my view such a re-run could be concurrently run with a national vote on the deal for Brexit.
Yes, it is a serious breach but in terms of electioneering and its practicalities Winchester and similar situations when defeated candidates or causes try to re-run things based on rule book challenge, provides a very good lesson.
In the 97 General Election the Lib Dems won the Winchester constituency by 26,100 votes to 26098. The result in the re-run, was Lib Dem 37,006, Tory 15,450.
That kind of reaction is not untypical.
The situation is extremely febrile and dangerous without adding this kind of petrol to the situation.
And would you be demanding a re-run if the result had gone the other way?
Because I’m sure you realise that you don’t look like an impartial observer whose only concern is that the correct procedures were followed; you look like someone searching for some means, any means, to overturn the ‘wrong’ result.
To most of the rest of the country, this is a big ‘So what?’ So the Leave campaign overspent, a wee bit. The Remain campaign still spent many millions more than the Leave campaign, and had the Prime Minister and the government machinery on its side as well as all the party leaderships (even if only nominally in Labour’s case) and most of the media.
The Leave campaign were definite underdogs, and they still won. Nobody’s going to change their opinion because of a tiny-in-comparison-with-what-the-Remain-campaign-spent overspend.
in my view such a re-run could be concurrently run with a national vote on the deal for Brexit.
But what happens then if the re-run of the referendum has a Remain result, but the vote on the deal has a Remain result, or vice-versa? You could end up in a situation that makes no sense.
Yes Paul, we are all appalled by what has happened, but the key question is what are we going to do about it and how do we get people to notice. We are still barely registering on Brexit and Monday’s fiasco didn’t help.
How can we improve if we never acknowledge our real mistakes and face up to the fact that we need to want to change if we really want to change things?
There is no case for a rerun of a flawed referendum. It does however strengthen the case for a further referendum once the options are known.
Are you suggesting legal action to request a re-run – or having a second referendum – or a bit of both ? Or are we going to wait for an overspending case to be brought against the remain campaign team ? As David Evans says…. to do such a thing in the climate created by Monday’s performance is ……………………. words fail me.
Sorry, Paul, but John Marriott – as if often the case – speaks for me. In the words of John McEnroe…….
“And would you be demanding a re-run if the result had gone the other way?”
Yes, along with Nigel Farage and his cronies.
The analogy with Winchester in ’97 is not appropriate. The Conservative’s won their case that the administrative failure of polling station staff had frustrated the will of voters. There are plenty of examples of the Electoral Commission fining Parties for failures to declare full election expenses. Taking the matter further only arises when the scale of such activity may have had a material impact on the result. We may see such an outcome in Thanet where the sheer scale of alleged overspending and failure to declare it in expenses returns may cause the election to be re-run. This is the one where Nigel Farage was defeated by the Tories. Vote Leave have breached the law. It is very difficult to argue that the scale of overspend had a material impact on the result. I speak as a committed Remain supporter and an advocate of the People’s Vote.
Due process has not been followed in this case. The leaders of Vote Leave, who consistently denied the allegations, were not interviewed. The Electoral Commission said they had “sufficient evidence without – a phrase redolent of the Stasi. Meanwhile similar allegations of larger overspending by Britain Stronger in Europe have not been investigated…
‘In full: Priti Patel’s dossier to the Electoral Commission on possible Remain campaign overspending’:
https://brexitcentral.com/priti-patel-dossier/
“The leaders of Vote Leave, who consistently denied the allegations, were not interviewed.”
That’s because they ducked and weaved repeatedly to avoid an interview, then had the gall to complain” Much like the child who murders his parents then demands to be excused punishment because he’s an orphan!
Talk of the famous rerun of the 1997 Winchester Parliamentary Election reminds me of Mark Oaten’s Tory opponent, the previously sitting MP, one Gerry Malone. Some of you may recall that this gentleman, following the less than smooth trial run of the Poll Tax in Scotland, urged the 1991 (?) Tory conference to back a launch of this controversial measure in England as soon as possible.
We remember Mr Oaten for reasons other than political. I wonder whether we still remember what Mr Malone and his cronies were responsible for?
Gavin Grant is right – and a consequence of the Tories challenging the result in court was that they got hammered by the electorate in the ensuing by-election.
Something for Paul Walter to reflect on.
This reminds me of the large petition got up in Colombia demanding that their world cup match with England be replayed – after the Colombian team had already gone home and England were playing Switzerland in the next round.
So much water has flown under the bridge since the referendum. Cameron resigned and stepped down from Parliament. We had a fresh general election. We can’t just turn the clock back to 2016.
By all means if people are alleged to have committed political fraud then prosecute them. But we have to wait for justice to take its course. They may be found not guilty.
John Marriott 18th Jul ’18 – 9:22am:
In any case, I doubt whether the ‘overspend’ by Leave would have made any difference.
In the context of the large sums spent by both sides it isn’t likely to be significant.
‘Remain campaign outspent Leave by £5m in EU referendum’ [February 2017]:
http://home.bt.com/news/uk-news/eu-referendum-campaigns-spending-probed-by-watchdog-11364159074351
In addition to the official Remain campaign spending, some £9.4 million of public funds was spent on the government booklet urging every household to vote Remain. Such spending contravenes Council of Europe rules for conducting referendums…
‘European Commission for Democracy Through Law (Venice Commission): Code of Good Practice on Referendums’:
https://www.scribd.com/document/57049126/EU-Rules-of-Referendums-Strasbourg
The issue here is not overspending it is breaking the law on collaboration between campaigns. Sure, this led to overspending, it was done, perhaps for the purpose of overspending, but it is not just an issue of overspending.
Given the magnitude of consequences of this crime, just sending somebody nobody has heard of to prison, is not going to dissuade anybody from breaking the law in future.
But I have a question: Is it going to be possible to challenge the result in the courts, given that the referendum was (and this is the first time I think this point has been relevant) advisory? The referendum itself has done nothing, the government is just following a policy of respecting the referendum. So what is there, legally, to challenge?
And if the legal avenue is closed, what other remedy can there possibly be than another vote?
Given the magnitude of consequences of this crime
What consequences, given that it almost certainly made no difference to the result?
@Joe
“But I have a question: Is it going to be possible to challenge the result in the courts, given that the referendum was (and this is the first time I think this point has been relevant) advisory?”
Interesting point Joe. Leave supporters have consistently argued that it was not an advisory referendum. Presumably they will now tell us, for the purposes of defending this action, that it was advisory after all.
Leave supporters have consistently argued that it was not an advisory referendum
Actually I think the Leave argument has always been that it was a legally advisory referendum, but the government had pledged to respect the result and therefore was bound by its manifesto promise (not by law) to give effect to that (advisory) result.