What will the party debate in Brighton?

Wed 18th July 2018
Federal Conference Committee met this weekend – unusually at Amnesty HQ in London rather than LDHQ – to set the Agenda for Autumn conference in Brighton.

If you have not yet registered, please don’t forget – conference runs from the 15th to 18th September, and you can sign up at https://www.eventsforce.net/autumnconference2018. Or, if you’d like to take advantage of our new refer-a-friend discounts, see https://www.libdems.org.uk/refer_a_friend

As noted in my reports on Spring conference, the snap election last year delayed progress on several policy papers which have now come through so time pressure was again an issue. This did mean that some good motions that would have fared better had there been more time were dropped early in round one of voting. I should also mention that a Nem Con decision does not mean that no members liked a motion. FCC runs largely according to consensus, where only issues that might be controversial or result in a close vote end up with a formal show of hands. If only one or two people are arguing for/against a motion, it is often not worth pushing it to a vote. Running 63 votes in round one alone would risk the meeting becoming a multi-day epic!

This was also the first agenda selection with name blind applications. Committee members knew in advance how a motion was validly submitted (E.g. “Cambridge Lib Dems”, “LGBT+ Lib Dems” or “34 party members”) but not the names of drafting contacts,  proposers or summators and these were only circulated after the decisions had been made. Although inevitably lobbying meant we knew who was behind some motions, this worked well and we will be having further discussions on if motions can be made more anonymous by changing submitters details to just “2 local parties”, “an SAO” or similar.

All those who submitted motions will now have feedback and we are hoping to have the full agenda out by the start of August. If you would like to submit a Europe motion, amendments or emergency motions, the deadline for that is 1 pm, Monday 3rd September. Amendments for the Europe motion will be possible, but with a very short window for submission. (Likely around three days)

Time allocations below are provisional and were just used to make sure we did not pick too much material, as some small changes are often required to have everything fit sensibly in the slots available.

Round One Vote

Round Two Vote

Time allocation

BUSINESS AND SKILLS
Degree accreditation through the workplace

Redbridge

NO Nem Con
Good jobs, better businesses, stronger communities
21st Century Economy policy paper

FPC

YES Nem Con

YES Nem Con

75 minutes
Repeal of Sunday Trading Laws

39 members

NO (1 Yes vote)

COMMUNITIES AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT
An affordable, secure home for all

10 members

YES Nem Con

YES Nem Con

60 minutes
Ending Private Rental Discrimination against people on Benefits

10 members

NO Nem Con
Homelessness – Safety and Justice for All

Young Liberals

NO Nem Con
House Building – An End to Urban Containment

Young Liberals

NO Nem Con
The Leasehold Scandal

Eddisbury and Weaver Vale

NO Nem Con
Power for People and Communities (Policy Paper)

FPC

YES Nem Con

YES Nem Con

75 minutes

CRIME, JUSTICE, EQUALITIES, AND CIVIL LIBERTIES
Domestic Abuse

13 party members

NO Nem Con
Ending Discrimination in Mental Health Detention

Beaconsfield
Wycombe
South Central Region
Young Liberals

YES Nem Con

YES Nem Con

60 minutes
Establishing Real Freedom of Choice

Lib Dem Women

YES Nem Con

YES (1 No vote)

75 minutes
Freedom of Choice on Abortion

Young Liberals

NO Nem Con
Extending end-of-life choices

11 party members

NO Nem Con
Safe alcohol use, Reduction of the legal drinking age

10 party members

NO Nem Con

CULTURE, MEDIA AND SPORT
Internet blocking by public libraries

12 party members

NO Nem Con

ECONOMY AND TAX
Closing tax loop-holes – promoting equity

St Ives

NO Nem Con
Promoting a fairer distribution of wealth

11 party members

YES Nem Con

YES (1 no vote)

60 minutes
Taxing Land, not Investment

13 party members

YES Nem Con

YES Nem Con

45 minutes
The rehabilitation of Taxation

Calderdale

NO Nem Con
Fairer Foreign Exchange

31 party members

NO (3 Yes votes)
Royal Bank of Scotland Share Sale

Mid Suffolk

NO Nem Con

EDUCATION AND FAMILIES
Help for non-speaking children

13 party members

NO Nem Con

ENVIRONMENT, FOOD AND RURAL AFFAIRS
Action on Plastics Pollutions

15 party members

NO Nem Con
Break Free From Plastics

24 party members

NO Nem Con
Plastic pollution and UN Sustainable Development Goals

Chetenham

YES Nem Con

YES Nem Con

45 minutes
Plastic pollution and UN Sustainable Development Goals

Gloucester

NO Nem Con
Reducing the use of plastic water bottles

Bexhill and Battle

NO Nem Con
Single use plastic and sustainable packaging

10 party members
Mid Sussex
Horsham and Crawley
Tunbridge

NO Nem Con
Game bird cages

12 party members

NO Nem Con
Improving Animal Welfare

10 party members

YES Nem Con

YES (7/5 in favour)

45 minutes
United Against Food Poverty

355 party members

NO (4 Yes votes)

EUROPE

As Europe motions become rapidly out of date, FCC decided to defer selection until the emergency motions deadline.

60 minutes have been allocated for this debate.
EU citizens right to vote

16 party members
Stopping Brexit

13 party members

HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE
Cutting the roots of lifelong disadvantage by prevention of ACEs
(Adverse Childhood Experiences)

35 party members

YES Nem Con

NO (2 Yes votes)
Fighting Childhood Obesity

ALDC

NO Nem Con
Preventing drug-related death: Leading the world in harm reduction

Haringey
16 party members

NO Nem Con
Revision of Liberal Democrat Party’s Policy for Drug Law Reform

Taunton Deane

NO Nem Con
Supporting our NHS

St Ives

NO Nem Con

INTERNATIONAL AND DEFENCE
Britain at the Heart of a Changing World (Policy Paper)

FPC

YES Nem Con

YES Nem Con

75 minutes
Sign the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

157 party members

NO (3 Yes votes)
Embracing the Sustainable Development Goals

17 party members

NO (2 Yes votes)
Towards a peaceful future for the Land between the River & the Sea

26 party members

NO (2 Yes votes)

MIGRATION
Migration: A fair deal for everyone (Policy Paper)

FPC

YES Nem Con

YES Nem Con

90 minutes
Removing financial obstacles to Naturalisation

Hammersmith and Fulham

NO Nem Con
Righting wrongs: Restoring the Rights of the Windrush Generation

19 party members

YES Nem Con

YES Nem Con

45 minutes

POLITICAL AND CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM
Parliamentary Democracy

Calderdale

NO Nem Con
True Universal Suffrage: Votes for Prisoners

Young Liberals

NO Nem Con

TRANSPORT
Improving public transport

Calderdale

NO Nem Con

WORK, SOCIAL SECURITY AND PENSIONS
Ending Relative Poverty in the UK Motion

Basingstoke and Deane

NO Nem Con
The Inequalities Facing Young People in the Workplace and the Welfare System

Young Liberals

NO Nem Con
Towards Income Security For All

22 party members

YES (6/5 in favour)

NO (3 Yes votes)
Universal credit

Canterbury and Coastal

NO Nem Con

BUSINESS MOTIONS
Alderdice Actions

Federal Board

YES Nem Con

YES Nem Con

45 minutes
General Election Review Process

19 party members

NO Nem Con
Green Campaigning – Local and National Elections

Newark and Sherwood
Rushcliffe

NO Nem Con
Membership subscriptions and federal levy

Federal Board

YES Nem Con

YES Nem Con

30 minutes
Recognition of Specified Associated Organisations and Associated Organisations

Federal Board

YES Nem Con

YES Nem Con

20 minutes
Reforming our Party’s Disciplinary & Complaints Processes

Federal Board

YES Nem Con

YES Nem Con

60 minutes
Liberal Democrat Priorities for a Better Britain (FPC Themes Paper)

FPC

YES Nem Con

YES Nem Con

60 minutes

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
Reforming our Party’s Disciplinary & Complaints Processes

Federal Board

In order

Included above

* Zoe O'Connell is a Councillor and deputy group leader on Cambridge City Council, sits on the executive of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats and is Vice Chair of Federal Conference Committee.

