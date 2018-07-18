Reforming National Insurance Contributions

There has been much talk recently about how we are going to raise money to fund public services, and National Insurance Contributions (NIC) is usually the option the Treasury takes. This is predominantly because the public see NICs as something distinct from general taxation.
However, continually raising NICs hurts the income of working people, depresses wages and is generationally unfair.
NICs is only levied on those aged 65 and under, this explains to an extent why it is still seen as a contribution rather than a tax. However, with life expectancies rising and insufficient pension savings, people are working much longer. Raising NICs does not impact those that use public services the most, over 65s, which probably explains why the Tories are considering it.
That is what happens on the employee side, now for the employers. There are numerous studies which show that Employer NICs get passed onto the employee anyway through wage reductions. If we raise Employer NICs, we are just going to squeeze wages further in a time of rising inflation and a squeeze on living standards.
Instead, what we should do is look at changing NICs.
When we entered Government in 2010, we pledged to raise the personal allowance. This helped take millions of people out of Income Tax and put more money back into the pockets of hard-working people.
We should look at doing something similar with NICs. Currently, the NICs threshold is around £8,400 per year. We should raise this, as we did with Income Tax, and we should look to merge NICs and Income Tax. This would help to simplify the tax system that so many people find difficult to navigate as it is.
As well as this, in the meantime, we can expand the remit of NICs. Firstly, it should be levied on those that are over 65. Not all of NICs is targeted, so there is no reason why over 65s shouldn’t pay it.
Secondly, we could extend NICs to private pension income, property income and dividends. Wealth in Britain has grown massively over the past decades, which is fantastic for those that have managed to accumulate this wealth.
However, plenty of people haven’t, and it would be unfair to expect those to pay more NICs for their salaries, while other forms of income are ignored. These measures would help to raise between £4 to £5 billion per year for the Treasury.
Now is not the time to raise NICs, it is time to start reforming them. Taxes should not be used as a political football when the governing party needs to raise some revenue, which is why I support rolling NICs into Income Tax. In the meantime, though, NICs should be reformed to make it fairer and more equitable.
* Tom Purvis is a Liberal Democrat who works as an economist representing independent professionals and the self-employed.
Wouldn’t most of your reforms be done automatically by rolling NICs into income tax?
@ Tom Purvis “Firstly, it should be levied on those that are over 65. Not all of NICs is targeted, so there is no reason why over 65s shouldn’t pay it.” “Secondly, we could extend NICs to private pension income”.
That’s not reforming NIC – it’s putting it up for the over 65’s and the retired. Delete reform – insert extend.
It is yet another guaranteed way of losing what’s left of the 8% (?) of the electorate still supporting the Lib Dems….. or is it yoof revenge on that portion of the electorate perceived to have supported Brexit ? Having reduced the top rate of tax for the wealthy when in government, this will be a double whammy by Lib Dems if they pursue this path.
Arguably one of the first things to do and something not mentioned in the article would be to raise National Insurance Contributions above £46,350 – it is unclear why they should pay 2% when the rest of us pay 12%.
—
On lower pay my first priority would be to reduce marginal rates for those between £10k – £20k who often have very high marginal rates when benefit withdrawal is taken into account – sometimes earning £1 for every hour worked.
To Oliver Craven: Yes, but rolling NICs into Income Tax isn’t happening anytime soon, so that’s why this is a good first step.
To David Raw: Older people don’t support us anyways. Our voters are typically under-65s. It’s not about revenge, it’s about generational fairness and ultimate reform. I notice that you completely ignored me saying I want to raise the NICs thresholds.
To Michael: Could possibly do that, however, I prefer other methods myself as outlined in the article. I agree re marginal rates due to benefit changes.
Some good points in your article Tom, although I do not share the conclusion.
There is a good account of the history of national insurance since Beveridge in this select committee report on the contributory principle https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/cm199900/cmselect/cmsocsec/56/5605.htm
When National insurance was first introduced by Lloyd George in 1911 it was a contributory form of insurance against illness and unemployment, and eventually provided retirement pensions and other benefits. The schene was based o the social security introduced by Bismarck in Germany in the late 19th century. Initially there were two schemes running alongside each other, one for health and pension insurance benefits (administered by “approved societies” including friendly societies and some trade unions) and the other for unemployment benefit which was administered directly by Government. The Beveridge Report in 1942 proposed expansion and unification of the welfare state under a scheme of what was called social insurance.
After the Second World War, the Attlee government pressed ahead with the introduction of the Welfare State, of which an expanded National Insurance scheme was a major component. As part of this process, responsibility passed in 1948 to the new Ministry of National Insurance. At that point, a single stamp was introduced which covered all the benefits of the new Welfare State.
Stamp cards for class 1 (employed) contributions persisted until 1975 when these contributions finally ceased to be flat-rate and became earnings related, collected along with Income Tax under the PAYE procedures.
As the system developed, the link between individual contributions and benefits was weakened and there remains little link today.
National Insurance has outlived its usefulness and was never implemented in the way Beveridge intended. Tinkering with the system creates as many problems as solutions as the basis of assessment differs from that of income tax.
As the Mirrlees report noted, tinkering is what has created the mess of a tax system we have today when what is required is roort and branch reform.
The logical solution is to role income tax and national insurance into a flat rate taxable on all sources of income. To ensure maximum progressivity there should be a personal allowance ast least equal to the living wage with higher rates of income tax being replaced with a progessive land value tax.