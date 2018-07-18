The Big Brexit Squeeze

We all know The Squeeze; when we alert voters to the binary choice forced on them by First Past the Post, asking them to drop their preferred option and settle for us.

The Squeeze runs through Brexit. Theresa May tells the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers that they might loathe her Brexit proposals, but the alternative is Corbyn. A wider, presumed “Leave,” the audience is told the alternative is “no Brexit at all.”As that would suit me down to the ground, I am told that HARD Brexit awaits if I fail to get behind whichever fantasy proposal is currently touted.

The biggest squeeze of all, though, maybe around the corner. The government nears collapse; a collapse that would leave the UK rudderless, unable to agree on any deal and, so, inexorably be sliding into a calamitous No Deal Brexit. A General Election, under the First Past the Post system that did so much to create the crisis, would not help. FPTP enforces the party blocks, limiting the choice of the electorate which it then further distorts. There simply aren’t either Labour, Remain Labour, Soft Brexit Tory and Mad Max Tory parties to vote for. Twice in the past decade, FPTP has failed to deliver the clear Commons majority that is seen as one of its main benefits. The chances of it delivering a clear majority for a single vision on Europe is, practically, zero.

The dilemma, then, would be this: actively help in delivering a Brexit deal, prop up a failing government, maybe even join a National Government with the aim of getting the UK over the Brexit hurdle or face No Deal. Destroy the UK a bit or have the UK utterly destroyed.

Should Remainers swallow pride, set aside hope and facilitate Brexit to get the country out of this crisis? Tom Watson has been making noises to this effect, should others follow his lead?

No. Facilitating Brexit will not get us out of this crisis: the crisis is Brexit. Brexit enabled by FPTP, Brexit destroying the UK and Brexit blocking action on the underlying problems of the UK. To deal with that crisis a government, possibly that “National Government,” is needed that will:

Halt Brexit entirely; Use the resources freed to reform the electoral system that has contributed so much to this crisis; and Reverse the terrible neglect of the economy and society since 2015.

Those who are pro-EU should be prepared to support that, and nothing else.

The objection from the Leavers that “we had a vote” fails. The need for Remain help, the absence of a deal, the absence of the sniff of a deal, the disintegration of Theresa May’s last-ditch fudge proposal, all indicate the utter failure of the Leavers to deliver on their mandate. Their best hope is to pause, regroup and return once they have some coherent and feasible idea of what on earth they are doing.

Our best hope is to put this Brexit pantomime to one side and mend some potholes.

* Tony Lloyd is a member in Lewisham Liberal Democrats, an accountant and so pro European that he insisted on the European national anthem at his wedding.