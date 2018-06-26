IFS announces: peak pensioner and falling inequality

An article by Paul Johnson at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, and also published in the Times, begins
It can take a while before policy responds to new realities, in part because it can take time before those new realities are recognised. Policy has nothing like adapted to the collapse in home ownership among the young. We continue to treat pensioners as though they need free travel, winter fuel allowances and the like, despite the fact they are on average now the best-off demographic group in the country. The squeeze on middle earners that started in the early 2000s was barely noticed at the time.
This is so obviously and painfully true to any Liberal Democrat who may have dared to point out that income inequality fell during the coalition and is now (as Johnson points out) no higher than it was 30 years ago. The left wing grievance industry decided in 2010 that inequality was going to rise and has stuck to that line ever since, indifferent to the truth.
There’s a sense of weariness, isn’t there, about that first sentence? The IFS do the maths, publish the reports – the latest is the one Johnson is referring to – and politics carries on regardless, in a sanctimonious post-truth bubble.
Indeed previous attempts here at Liberal Democrat Voice to bring IFS evidence into the debate have met with furious indignation that it couldn’t possibly be true because etc. Claims that the evidence was a temporary aberration have obviously not stood the test of time.
And so Johnson is right that politics hasn’t woken up to the collapse in home ownership among the young or the fact that pensioners are on average better off than working age people, once housing costs are taken into account. And he offers three more insights:
That the racing away of the top 1% seems to have stopped in 2008 and not restarted. It is not clear why this happened, though there is a caveat about the quality of data in the full report.
That the advance of pensioners relative to working age people seems to have halted in 2012 (despite the triple lock on pensions).
And, perhaps most demanding of a policy response, the correlation between long term unemployment and poor health.
I’ll end on an issue which gets far too little attention — the plight of those in poor health. Among those without a longstanding illness, long term unemployment is rare. Only about 2 per cent of healthy men aged 25 to 54 have been out of work for three years or more. Those with a longstanding illness are eight times as likely to be long-term workless. The increasing numbers with mental health problems are even more likely to be out of work. Half the mentally ill report material deprivation compared with fewer than one in six of the healthy population.
The 1980s saw hugely increasing inequality, rising rates of poverty and mass unemployment. We are still living with the consequences, but we should not ignore much more recent trends. Of these the increasing numbers of, and poverty among, the mentally ill is perhaps the most urgent to address.
Thanks Joe
Your article really highlights not only the reality about the trends in inequality, but also the spuriousness of relying on measures of inequality at all.
If inequality is reducing, some people think this is wonderful, the correct thing is happening. However this blurs something that is much complicated that simply measuring the gap.
If pensioners are getting richer and working age people are getting poorer (as the IFS has suggested), this reduces inequality, but it isn’t a good outcome. In genetal, working age people have more expenses than pensioners, from transport costs to get to work, to costs of rearing dependent children (true there are children in their 30s who are dependent on their pensioner parents buy that’s not the norm). Impoverishing this working age demographic has much more negative impacts on society than that of the pensioner demographic. More children (the next generation) in poverty, more emigration of productive working age people, lower tax receipts on income. But for those who dogmatically stick to the mantra of ‘eliminating inequality’, can actually be supporting changes which are on balance detrimental. Just as inequality can be reducing if everybody in society are becoming poorer, as long as the richer section are loosing more income than others. Hardly a desirable situation
Averages hide wide disparity in pensioners’ quality of life. Pensioners who own their property and have no borrowings to service likely to have a much nicer life than someone who has ended up on pension tax credit and housing benefit but that is down mostly to forty years of hard work in the former case so there is no case for any additional taxes. In fact, the govn should move to removing all fixed costs by phasing out council tax and banning energy related standing charges, the whole populace thus benefiting whilst making it much easier to survive on a limited income.
@ Joe Otten “The left wing grievance industry decided in 2010 that inequality was going to rise and has stuck to that line ever since, indifferent to the truth”.
That sort of pejorative sentence would do credit to the Daily Mail and indicates your values and where you stand..
I do wish you could spend a few days with me trying to sort out the needs of the victims of Universal Credit and PIP at my local CAB and Food Bank. As usual Mr Otten, you selectively pick out a self justifying quote to polish up the image of your former chums in the Coalition Government.
What you could have done was quote the IFS Document published in May 2017 : “Incomes and inequality: the last decade and the next parliament”. by Andrew Hood and Tom Waters. They state,
‘We also project increases in inequality: both because forecast growth in average real earnings would benefit higher income households more than lower income ones, and because cuts in the real value of benefits will reduce incomes among poorer working age households. Real incomes are projected to fall among the poorest 20% of households over the next five years, with households with children being particularly affected’.
The Liberal Democrats will never recover credibility if, Canutelike, you keep denying the reality of what has happened to inequality in the UK since 2010.
I am interested in the link made between long-term unemployment and ill-health (especially mental ill-health). Which way round is it – people are not well, so become unemployed or people are unemployed so become ill – especially mentally ill? Or are the two so linked it is impossible to say?
@ Catherine Smart,
You probably need to include underemployment and low paid full time employment in insecure jobs. That can all be soul destroying! It can lead to drug abuse, anti social behaviour and criminality.
There’s probably a bit of both of what you suggest. Once we properly fix the economy we’ll have the data to know if, and by how much, rates of mental illness fall!
Catherine Smart.
It’s an interesting one. I suspect that ill health leads to unemployment rather than the other way round. Plus of course if government agencies decide to change the definition of ill health and force ill people into work programs in order to cut benefit payments then obviously this will look like health is improved by work. It’s sort of like if you stop investigating and recording crime then the crime rate will “falls” even though people are still victims of it. I strongly suspect that this kind massaging was much more responsible for things like Rotherham than political correctness. Redefine illness and then fewer people appear to be ill, redefine investigable incidents and there appears to be fewer crimes.
Unfortunately we are indeed in a post truth bubble Joe and I believe this is in part due to a practice that politicians have had all the time I’ve been active in politics, which is manipulate statistics for their own purposes. Unemployment figures are one example because it all depends how you define who is unemployed eg how many weeks they have been without a job. Sadly this has resulted in people being much more reliant on feelings and personal experience when choosing which party to vote for, or whether to leave the EU.
When you see two politicians arguing that they have the truth but they both back up their arguments with contradicting evidence then no ordinary person, unless educated in that subject, can understand what is going on. This is why we as a party can’t just rely on evidence based policy, we have to put the emotional message across too. It’s a very sad state of affairs.
@David Raw
“”””That sort of pejorative sentence would do credit to the Daily Mail and indicates your values and where you stand..””””
But what Joe said was completely true, both in content and sentiment.
In content, inequality has decreased. This is a fact as outlined by the IFS.
In sentiment, there is an irrational and dogmatic section of the British left which cares nothing for facts and reason, and just wants to blindly attack any person or grouping which doesn’t conform to their rigid and tribal virtue-bubble gang. The Labour Party epitomises this nasty face of British politics, but it also has devotees in other parties, including the SNP, Greens, and sadly the Liberal Democrats.
“”””The Liberal Democrats will never recover credibility if, Canutelike, you keep denying the reality of what has happened to inequality in the UK since 2010.””””
But haven’t we just established that inequality decreased during the coalition?
I’d argue that credibility problems with the Liberal Democrats are multiple. One being so-called Liberal Democrats whose number one priority seems to be to attack and discredit the party, and attempt to demoralise its members and supporters
Thanks Joe, for bringing a breath of reality into our policy discussion. Particularly enjoyed your reference to the “sanctimonious post truth bubble”. That resonated.
Just a shame that some attempted to use the old Daily Mail slur to try and put you in your place. Perhaps you need to indulge in a bit of ritual coalition bashing in future, just to keep the troops happy
As a pensioner I no longer pay National Insurance. I understand the historical background to this and why it may be unfair for pensioners solely on the state pension to continue paying for the pension that they paid for during their working life but why do I not pay NI on the pension I receive from my employment pension scheme?