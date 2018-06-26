IFS announces: peak pensioner and falling inequality

An article by Paul Johnson at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, and also published in the Times, begins

It can take a while before policy responds to new realities, in part because it can take time before those new realities are recognised. Policy has nothing like adapted to the collapse in home ownership among the young. We continue to treat pensioners as though they need free travel, winter fuel allowances and the like, despite the fact they are on average now the best-off demographic group in the country. The squeeze on middle earners that started in the early 2000s was barely noticed at the time.

This is so obviously and painfully true to any Liberal Democrat who may have dared to point out that income inequality fell during the coalition and is now (as Johnson points out) no higher than it was 30 years ago. The left wing grievance industry decided in 2010 that inequality was going to rise and has stuck to that line ever since, indifferent to the truth.



There’s a sense of weariness, isn’t there, about that first sentence? The IFS do the maths, publish the reports – the latest is the one Johnson is referring to – and politics carries on regardless, in a sanctimonious post-truth bubble.

Indeed previous attempts here at Liberal Democrat Voice to bring IFS evidence into the debate have met with furious indignation that it couldn’t possibly be true because etc. Claims that the evidence was a temporary aberration have obviously not stood the test of time.

And so Johnson is right that politics hasn’t woken up to the collapse in home ownership among the young or the fact that pensioners are on average better off than working age people, once housing costs are taken into account. And he offers three more insights:

That the racing away of the top 1% seems to have stopped in 2008 and not restarted. It is not clear why this happened, though there is a caveat about the quality of data in the full report.

That the advance of pensioners relative to working age people seems to have halted in 2012 (despite the triple lock on pensions).

And, perhaps most demanding of a policy response, the correlation between long term unemployment and poor health.

I’ll end on an issue which gets far too little attention — the plight of those in poor health. Among those without a longstanding illness, long term unemployment is rare. Only about 2 per cent of healthy men aged 25 to 54 have been out of work for three years or more. Those with a longstanding illness are eight times as likely to be long-term workless. The increasing numbers with mental health problems are even more likely to be out of work. Half the mentally ill report material deprivation compared with fewer than one in six of the healthy population. The 1980s saw hugely increasing inequality, rising rates of poverty and mass unemployment. We are still living with the consequences, but we should not ignore much more recent trends. Of these the increasing numbers of, and poverty among, the mentally ill is perhaps the most urgent to address.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.