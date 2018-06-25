The Voice

Lib Dems condemn “betrayal” of Swansea Tidal Lagoon cancellation

By | Mon 25th June 2018 - 9:21 pm

It was a project which would power 150,000 households for 120 year, a program of lagoons at Swansea, Newport, Cardiff and Colwyn Bay which would create over 34,000 jobs in Wales alone. And Wales does need jobs. It was championed by the Lib Dems in Government, but, as has happened with so many Lib Dem ideas, it’s been cancelled today by the Tories.

Coming on the same day as the the vote on Heathrow expansion, you would be forgiven that the Tories really didn’t give a hoot about what David Cameron is alleged to have once described as “green crap” – and he was one of the more progressive ones.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have condemned the decision as a huge missed opportunity and another example of the Conservatives’ neglect of Wales.

The lagoon was strongly backed by the government commissioned Hendry review in January 2017 and is supported by businesses, councils, MPs and AMs from all parties. The lagoon would have acted as a pathfinder project for other lagoons across Wales including Newport, Cardiff and Colwyn Bay.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds was furious that the opportunity to make Wales a world leader in green energy had been thrown away:

The Conservatives’ rejection of the Swansea Tidal Lagoon is a disgrace. The Swansea Tidal Lagoon would be a vital first step in making Wales a world leader in green energy, bringing untold environmental and economic benefits to the community, Wales and the UK.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have consistently supported the Swansea Tidal Lagoon as a key part of our plans to develop an innovative, radical and ambitious green economy in Wales. It is deeply disappointing the Conservatives do not share our ambition.

When Ed Davey was Secretary of State for Climate Change he was totally behind the project. He called the cancellation an “historic mistake.”

As Secretary of State I consistently supported the Swansea Tidal Lagoon, it is deeply disappointing the Conservatives are making a historic mistake by rejecting it now. This is yet more evidence that only the Liberal Democrats can be trusted to prioritise the environment and green energy.

It is a myth that the lagoon would be too expensive. Government concerns about the cost ring hollow considering the strike price for the lagoon would be no more than the Government were willing to pay for nuclear power at Hinkley.

Wind power is now the cheapest source of energy available because we invested in it in Coalition. The same will happen with tidal energy if we only invest in it now. A series of tidal lagoons would provide cost-effective, reliable and green energy for generations to come.

Peter Black, who represented the area in the Welsh Assembly and is still a Swansea Councillor said the decision proved that the Conservatives didn’t care about Wales:

The rejection of the Swansea Tidal Lagoon is a bitter pill to swallow. This is yet another betrayal of the people of Wales and particularly South Wales by the UK government. Whilst they cancel rail electrification to Swansea and reject the Swansea Tidal Lagoon, the Conservatives have no problems finding money for projects in South East England. This lays bare just how little this Conservative UK Government cares about Wales.

Vince took to Twitter to voice his disapproval:

Read more by or more about , , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Yeovil Yokel 25th Jun '18 - 10:06pm

    Not far away up the Severn Estuary is the construction site for Hinkley Point ‘C’ nuclear power station – remind me, someone, how much this will cost and for how long.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Littler 25th Jun - 10:17pm
    I was expecting to see QE for the people mentioned. So instead of giving what is electronically created money to the banks to lend as...
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 25th Jun - 10:06pm
    Not far away up the Severn Estuary is the construction site for Hinkley Point 'C' nuclear power station - remind me, someone, how much this...
  • User AvatarJudy Abel 25th Jun - 9:26pm
    @James. Thanks for that input - very helpful. I know of instances where patients have not been referred to specialists which has delayed patients receiving...
  • User AvatarJudith Abel 25th Jun - 8:54pm
    @David - Yes, hospital car parking charges are excessive and difficult and upsetting for visiting families @Alistair - absolutely right, agency staff do waste NHS...
  • User AvatarJames Pugh 25th Jun - 8:46pm
    In my opinion the top policy areas where new initiatives and changes to existing structures could make the most impact are; -Health informatics. Researching, developing,...
  • User AvatarJames Pugh 25th Jun - 8:46pm
    Good topic. Judy points out one (enhancing self-referral) of dozens and dozens of possible reforms to the NHS that could make it better and more...