This fantasy government is now the stuff of nightmares

When we were children, we played games of fantasy. Believing we were nurses, fire fighters, astronauts. As adults we still play games, not always acting like we are grown up. The Conservative Party has become adept at this. It previously appointed a prime minister who fanaticised that rules didn’t apply to him. Its current fantasy prime minister claims she is running the country. And too many the party fanaticises that no matter what it does, people will still vote it into power.
Yesterday, the Conservative fantasy turned into farce. A pantomime. Party managers’ attempted to whip Tory MPs into voting in favour of fracking by turning it into a vote of confidence on Liz Truss. That failed big time, with around 40 Tory MPs failing to vote. Fracking is a contentious issue but for a prime minister to stake her job as prime minister on it when it was known that many Tory MPs will not support it was one of the most ill-considered decisions of modern government. And, as it proved, the stuff of nightmares.
Tim Farron raised the whipping with the Speaker early in the day, asking what the consequences would be if the government lost the vote. Sir Lindsay Hoyle refused to be drawn on the matter.
The Government's deputy chief whip has told Conservative MPs that tonight's vote on fracking is a vote of confidence in Liz Truss' government.
If the Government lose this vote then surely the PM must resign, Parliament must be dissolved and a General Election must be called. pic.twitter.com/hDaco3F3dL
— Tim Farron (@timfarron) October 19, 2022
Labour yesterday tabled a motion to bring an end to fracking during its opposition day debate. It was a motion that stood no hope of succeeding but that was never the point. The aim was to show that the government is in disarray and in that, Kier Starmer spectacularly succeeded.
Everyone will now have heard of the desperate attempts to get Tories through the no lobby yesterday. The rumours that the whips had resigned after the debacle were swiftly rebutted. After all, Liz Truss had just lost her second minister in days and could not afford to lose anyone else.
this is the latest explanation sent out from Downing St at 1.30am pic.twitter.com/AIIX9IzF7W
— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 20, 2022
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng left the government to save Truss’s skin, despite his only sin being to implement the prime minister’s abysmal policies. A second senior cabinet member, Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned yesterday after a clumsy mistake of using the wrong email account. But after nearly wrecking the trade deal with India, she was on the way out anyway.
Meanwhile, the government is on hold. It has stalled. No one knows who the prime minister will be next week. No one knows if any policy in place today, will still apply tomorrow. No one knows if Liz Truss will still be prime minister tomorrow.
We need to snap the Tories out of the dreams and nightmares with a snap general election. We can’t go on with this government trashing our country and the reputation of this country worldwide.
The Conservatives have no authority to govern. They should ask the country whether they are fit to continue struggling and whether there should be a better way of governing this country.
And Liz Truss should enter the record books for being the shortest serving prime minister in history.
* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.
Just a case of too weak to govern, too strong to die for another few years I think. We might get an early election, but it would be an extraordinary case of voluntary suicide.
Meanwhile, responsible austerity means another lost decade of wage decline and impoverishment for much of the population. Don’t underestimate how many other people are fine with this though, as long as their pension is safely triple-locked and their house is protected.
Is that how a Whips job works? Jacob Rees Mogg is the MP for my area, I can’t put any confidence in his ability or even consider his help.
An election? How many PPCs do we have or do we intend to parachute in unknowns in order to minimise our vote?
Although I maybe a triplelocker! it does not necessarily make me content with the dire situation we find ourselves in at this moment in time and although we need to rid ourselves of this government and punish the Tories, part of me worries about the disruption of a GE in the middle of this present economic downturn, but what is the alternative?????
I wonder if Conservatives ever think about a fair voting system. A lot of the current shambles can be traced back to First Past the Post. There are people in the current Parliamentary Conservative Party who in other European countries would have no place in an established centre-right party. The Tories have been on this trajectory since well before Brexit but in 2019 they gobbled up the UKIP legacy. So long as they tolerate members at Westminster who associate with and applaud racist and homophobic extra-parliamentary groupings there will be continuing barriers to party unity.
Barry makes a fair point about whether a general election taking 4-6 weeks can do anything other than make the economic crisis even worse. The public could rightly ask why the MPs they have elected can’t sort out the crisis rather than passing the parcel back to the electorate. It looks like the opposition parties are just using the crisis to play politics which is exactly what has got us into the mess we are in. For example Labour and LDs actually supported the unfunded basic rate income tax so are they really any better? If either of them actually had a credible economic plan, which needs to include rejoining the single market and the customs union, then maybe an election would be worth it.
Geoff also makes a good point. Our economic crisis is caused by our political system. It is FPTP that enables the 2 largest parties to be held hostage by extremists (Corbyn or ERG). With a fair voting system they would both be able to split without it being terminal. It is FPTP that incentivises the parties to appeal to a narrow band of swing voters in certain parts of the country, accentuating short termism and failing to address the real underlying issues. The shame is that the LDs have a unique opportunity to make the case for fundamental change in both our political and economic circumstances but are not doing it.
” whether a general election taking 4-6 weeks can do anything other than make the economic crisis even worse.”
Leaving this set of incompetent, stupid ideologues in charge will also make the economic crisis worse. It’s their economic crisis, no-one else’s. They are just mad.
Calling for a general election is political posturing unless you have a mechanism for actually ensuring there is a general election. That would require the support of a large number of Tory MPs – which given their poll ratings is unlikely. The alternative way of getting rid of this government, would be to call for a government of national unity. This might not happen either, but it is more plausible that some Tory MPs could support it. This has happened before when the country was at war but also in response to the 1929 economic crash.
1. The Tories aren’t going to deliberately cut two years off their time in power.
2. PR is a massive vote loser. Build the LD campaign around it and we will end up with a pitiful number of seats. It will mark us out as utterly irrelevant to nearly all voters.
3. Build the LD campaign around rejoining Europe now and we will end up with a pitiful number of seats.
Only a tiny minority of people – who are already LD supporters or members – want to re-open the Brexit debate.
Be patient. Get a good wedge of LD MPs back and we will have some leverage. Demonstrate zero capacity for political strategy – as in 2019 – and we will be nowhere.