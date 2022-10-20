This fantasy government is now the stuff of nightmares

When we were children, we played games of fantasy. Believing we were nurses, fire fighters, astronauts. As adults we still play games, not always acting like we are grown up. The Conservative Party has become adept at this. It previously appointed a prime minister who fanaticised that rules didn’t apply to him. Its current fantasy prime minister claims she is running the country. And too many the party fanaticises that no matter what it does, people will still vote it into power.

Yesterday, the Conservative fantasy turned into farce. A pantomime. Party managers’ attempted to whip Tory MPs into voting in favour of fracking by turning it into a vote of confidence on Liz Truss. That failed big time, with around 40 Tory MPs failing to vote. Fracking is a contentious issue but for a prime minister to stake her job as prime minister on it when it was known that many Tory MPs will not support it was one of the most ill-considered decisions of modern government. And, as it proved, the stuff of nightmares.

Tim Farron raised the whipping with the Speaker early in the day, asking what the consequences would be if the government lost the vote. Sir Lindsay Hoyle refused to be drawn on the matter.

The Government's deputy chief whip has told Conservative MPs that tonight's vote on fracking is a vote of confidence in Liz Truss' government. If the Government lose this vote then surely the PM must resign, Parliament must be dissolved and a General Election must be called. pic.twitter.com/hDaco3F3dL — Tim Farron (@timfarron) October 19, 2022

Labour yesterday tabled a motion to bring an end to fracking during its opposition day debate. It was a motion that stood no hope of succeeding but that was never the point. The aim was to show that the government is in disarray and in that, Kier Starmer spectacularly succeeded.

Everyone will now have heard of the desperate attempts to get Tories through the no lobby yesterday. The rumours that the whips had resigned after the debacle were swiftly rebutted. After all, Liz Truss had just lost her second minister in days and could not afford to lose anyone else.

this is the latest explanation sent out from Downing St at 1.30am pic.twitter.com/AIIX9IzF7W — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 20, 2022

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng left the government to save Truss’s skin, despite his only sin being to implement the prime minister’s abysmal policies. A second senior cabinet member, Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned yesterday after a clumsy mistake of using the wrong email account. But after nearly wrecking the trade deal with India, she was on the way out anyway.

Meanwhile, the government is on hold. It has stalled. No one knows who the prime minister will be next week. No one knows if any policy in place today, will still apply tomorrow. No one knows if Liz Truss will still be prime minister tomorrow.

We need to snap the Tories out of the dreams and nightmares with a snap general election. We can’t go on with this government trashing our country and the reputation of this country worldwide.

The Conservatives have no authority to govern. They should ask the country whether they are fit to continue struggling and whether there should be a better way of governing this country.

And Liz Truss should enter the record books for being the shortest serving prime minister in history.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.