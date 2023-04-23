This week in the local elections, Lib Dems across England have been getting a great reception on the doorsteps. This is often, for activists, the toughest weekend of the campaign. You’ve been campaigning all year round of course, but particularly intensively for weeks and you’re starting to get a bit knackered. It is amazing how quickly you go from “there’s still another 10 days to go” to “oh yikes, I need to get these last eve of poll jobs done” though.

Our teams across the country are doing an amazing job. If you haven’t got elections on your patch, offer to help someone who has. There is so much to gain for us in these elections. The more Lib Dem Councillors we gain, the better and fairer the local services we can deliver.

In Derbyshire Ross Shipman is seeing the benefits of his hard work for his community:

Spoke to a chap that doesn’t ever vote today, he took a poster and said he’s registered for the first time ever and turning out to vote because of the work our Lib Dem team have done for him in Tupton. It really was heartwarming for him to say that. — Cllr Ross Shipman (@RossShippy) April 21, 2023

And our councillors in Tunbridge Wells have put out a snazzy video highlighting their work

Lovely afternoon for some canvassing pic.twitter.com/FJ9nw0Vmz9 — Wokingham Lib Dems (@wokinghamlibdem) April 19, 2023

And there’s a street stall in Portsmouth:

ALBERT ROAD STREET STALL: ‘More GPs’ petition up and running with Cllr Suzy Horton @portsmouthld engaging w local residents 😊 Sign #Portsmouth #Southsea #LibDems petition to send the Tories a strong message. Come & see us today or you can sign online 👉🏼 https://t.co/4sXEPwsltv pic.twitter.com/CM4Gx4MsrD — Lee Hunt 🔶 #VoteLibDem (@LeeHunt6) April 23, 2023

In Worcestershire they are making a LOT of stakeboards

The board manufacturering process continues! More going up this afternoon of anyone wants one?! pic.twitter.com/hEBKpw68Ny — Dan Boatright 🔶 (@PershoreDan) April 23, 2023

When the Tiverton and Honiton by-election was called, Richard Foord know that local councillors had built a strong foundation for him. Now, he is out trying to get them re-elected.

Great to join @LibDems candidates Dr Natasha Bradshaw and Simon Clist out in Culmstock earlier. Simon has represented Upper Culm on the Council since 2019 and Natasha is a passionate environmentalist. Both hardworking campaigners who want to demand better for where they live. pic.twitter.com/mPaGd8wVrv — Richard Foord MP (@RichardFoordLD) April 22, 2023

In Chelmsford we are talking play areas:

@LibDems City Councillor, Jennie Lardge, has been working hard in Waterhouse Farm.

Watch her video to find out more about #Chelmsford City Council's investment in play areas and other outside spaces across her ward and beyond. pic.twitter.com/2g6pUJEJue — Chelmsford Liberal Democrats (@ChelmsLibDems) April 23, 2023

