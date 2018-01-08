This week in the Lords: 8-11 January – prod, prod, prod…

Yes, they’re back after all of that leaping, and we’re back to offer you a preview of events in their Lordship’s House.

We start on Monday, with two Liberal Democrat Oral Questions. Floella Benjamin raises the question of an official commemoration of the arrival of the SS Windrush in June 1948, whilst Roger Roberts seeks clarity on post-Brexit arrangements for supporting child refugees.

Most attention though, I suspect, will be on the debate on the Government’s Industrial Strategy and the case for boosting earning power and productivity across the UK with investment in the skills, businesses and infrastructure of the future, starring Michael Heseltine. I’m reasonably confident that he won’t be holding back. Dominic Addington, Chris Fox, Jenny Randerson, Andrew Stunell and Ian Wrigglesworth are all expected to contribute from the Liberal Democrat benches.

Lorely Burt kicks off Tuesday‘s session with a question on equalising statutory pay received for shared parental leave by people of any gender. It’s a logical progression from recent reforms but one, I fear, that the Government won’t entirely comprehend.

Robin Teverson will be seeking an urgent response over the sudden crisis in plastics recycling following China’s decision not to accept it from countries such as the United Kingdom an6 more. Perhaps the Minister might draw a connection between this problem and that of sovereignty in an interdependent world?

As far as legislation is concerned, we can look forward to the Second Reading of the Secure Tenancies (Victims of Domestic Abuse) Bill, during which Sally Hamwee and John Shipley will be offering the Government the benefit of their vast experience on housing matters, as well as the Second Reading of the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Bill, where Jenny Randerson will be leading for us.

Wednesday is a quiet one, with only the third day of the Report Stage of the Data Protection Bill to distract.

Indeed, Thursday is a bit light on Liberal Democrat leading roles, although the debate on the performance of the United Kingdom’s housebuilders is expected to see contributions from Barbara Janke, Diana Maddock, John Shipley, Andrew Stunell and Dorothy Thornhill.

In light of discussions on this site recently, the debate on the role played by social media and online platforms as news and content publishers should be worth noting, and Olly Grender, Barbara Janke and Ros Scott will all be adding their views to a topic introduced by Baroness Kidron.

Watch out also for a question from Lord Hannay of Chiswick, who is querying the UK’s decision to withdraw from the London Fisheries Convention of 1962. Are we to become even more isolated than Brexit requires?

  • Laurence Cox 8th Jan '18 - 1:50pm

    While we are on the subject of maritime issues, can the Party’s Parliamentary representatives support the call for a memorial to the Battle of the Atlantic in Liverpool: https://news.sky.com/story/opinion-why-the-battle-of-the-atlantic-needs-a-memorial-11199736

  • Richard Underhill 8th Jan '18 - 2:04pm

    The most important issue is now is the resignation of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. The stress could certainly and credibly exacerbate health problems.
    The NI parties are accustomed to going over the head of the minister.
    The NI Assembly has not met since it was elected, which makes a mockery of devolution.
    Chris Patten has a heart condition.
    There is one Independent NI MP, but would she want the job?
    Sylvia Hermon, North Down

