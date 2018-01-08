Toby Young is taught a valuable lesson, that free speech is not without consequence

It is an unexpected coincidence that, having written a piece on these pages suggesting that a more mutually respectful dialogue might be a good thing, the whole Toby Young story hit the headlines. And, let’s be honest, he has made his reputation by means of saying things likely to offend in order to attract attention. Now, apparently, these repeated offences were “sophomoric and silly”, and thus should be excused so that he might take up a place on the board of the new Office for Students.

I’m not the first person to suggest that he really isn’t a fit person to hold public office. However, I think that being stupid isn’t, in itself, a reason to bar people from positions of authority. We believe, after all, in rehabilitation of offenders.

No, I’m opposed to him holding public office for a rather different reason. Toby Young is a coward incapable of accepting responsibility for his own actions.

You should not be able to make a career out of offending people without consequence, especially if you’ve made a very good living out of doing so, which Toby has. He writes reasonably competently, but cannot do so without dropping in some “opinion bomb” or other, designed entirely to shock or outrage. And there are those out there who take a similar approach to public discourse.

One must assume, therefore, that either he means what he has written in the past, in which case he isn’t fit to hold public office, and owes everyone an apology, or he has lied repeatedly in print or the spoken word, in which case he isn’t fit to hold public office, and owes everyone an apology.

But what he demonstrates, above all, is a total unwillingness to accept the consequences of his past behaviour, something that most ordinary people, denied a platform in the national media, aren’t allowed, and nor should they be. Free speech comes with consequences, and too often various ‘enfants terrible’ seem to assume that they should be given a free pass to offend. Often, they do so by harming others, others unable to defend themselves amidst a deluge of social media abuse.

With power comes responsibility, and the more imbalanced that power is, the more responsibility there is. Our public spaces suffer when people are rewarded for being cruel, vindictive or otherwise abusive.

No, Toby should use the events of the past days as a learning experience, go off and do good works for a period of time, and then, once he can credibly claim that he has really changed, might he be an appropriate candidate for public office. Personally, I’d suggest a period of time equal to that he has spent profiting from his unpleasantness.

See you again in 2040, eh, Toby?…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.