Towards more thoughtful, respectful debate

As the new term starts today, the LDV team has been discussing how we can encourage more thoughtful, respectful debate on the site. We are aware that many people tend to stay away because they feel that they are not given a fair hearing and their concerns are belittled, particularly on articles relating to women’s equality. Our comments threads are therefore lacking in diversity. If women and other often marginalised groups of people feel that they can’t give voice to their opinion on this site, then we need to change things.
We want our comments threads to be enriching, engaging and enlightening. We want them to be a place where people can express their views or experiences and have them listened to and acknowledged. We want people to come way from reading the site feeling that their understanding of an issue has been enhanced.
As liberals, we know that there is usually at least one more shade of opinion than there are people in the room. This is a good thing. We are all individuals, after all. We encourage people to express all sorts of opinions in a respectful way.
We don’t expect commenters to agree with party policy. There are a fair few elements of party policy that each of us disagrees with so that would be a wholly unrealistic expectation.
However, the way in which people express disagreement is important. Attacking other people, belittling their experiences, resorting to lazy insult rather than illuminating and intelligent argument all drive others away.
Our comments threads are not as diverse as they could be and it is time for that to change.
LDV is in effect our house. It is up to us to decide who comes in and how they should behave. If someone came to my house for dinner and personally attacked the other guests or belittled their experience, I wouldn’t be inviting them back. I guess you wouldn’t either.
So, we’ll be getting a bit more vigorous with our moderating over the next wee while. We will moderate comments so that our comments threads are places of intelligent, relevant and interesting debate. That moderation will take place by human beings and so will often be arbitrary and perceived to be unfair to those whose comments are not published. We think that is a price worth paying for a website where rational, polite debate is the norm and invective avoided.
As an initial step, all new articles will be put on pre-moderation. We will only publish those comments which, in our view, meet those standards. We will not be entering into debate or discussion about which comments we choose to publish although if you want to know why your comment hasn’t made it, we will tell you if you ask. If your comment is not published, it will be because it didn’t contribute to an inclusive, respectful culture on the site.
We don’t intend pre-moderation of posts to be permanent. As time goes on, we hope that people will understand how they need to interact and behave so that we can remove it. If individuals infringe those standards, they will be put on pre-moderation.
This is not censorship. You all have the entirety of the internet to express your views. If you want to set up your own blog and shout at us, then you are free do do so. We are under no obligation to publish comments from people who seek to dominate and intimidate rather than advance argument in a way that brings people in.
We hope that these changes will lead to a positive change in the atmosphere on the site.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I suspect that what you wish for will be the opposite of what you will get. Few comments and those will be anodyne. Time will tell.
Good.
@Frankie, It is possible to have the most passionate, vigorous, fantastically enriching discussion without nastiness. All people need to do is stick to the topic under discussion without trying to derail it and acknowledge other commenters’ views without trying to denigrate them.
I am optimistic that our readers can manage that and that more people will comment if they feel that they are going to be listened to and respected.
Oh good, this might actually make LDV readable again.
Given that I haven’t posted (article or comment) on LDV in the past six months it should tell you how bad the site’s comments have become. I’m by no means a shrinking violet and I lost interest in wading through the sewer that the comments section had become.
Next, maybe, the members only forum?
I’m sorry but only allowing posts that you subjectively decide ‘contribute to an inclusive, respectful culture on the site’, and ‘we will not be entering into a debate about which comments we chose to publish’ absolutely is censorship. I’m inclined to agree with Frankie on the likely outcome. Best of luck though.
“This is not censorship. You all have the entirety of the internet to express your views.”
Very well put! The freedom to express opinions does not guarantee you a platform.
A very welcome article. I have written for LDV o the past and while many of the comments I received were engaging and helped encourage debate, a number could definitely be classsed under “You’re wrong and I’m right so just shut the f**k up”, which in truth put me off posting articles and comments here. Now that there will be more active monitoring, I look forward to returning to it.
I’m not particularly worried about subjective bias or censorship by moderators (who all seem a decent bunch) but if, as I fear, this change leads to slower updates of discussion threads (or some individuals’ messages appearing after the discussion has moved on), then those below-the-line discussions could become less dynamic, less responsive, and less interesting. If it becomes simply a place to read articles I don’t think the site will thrive. Certainly, it is the interaction and sense of community here that makes it so hard for me to break the LDV habit and often, I think I learn more from the discussions than I do from the articles.
@PeterWatson We’re kind of hoping that people will get the message and we won’t have to do pre-mod all posts for long, but we couldn’t let things continue as they were. We’ll try and keep things as dynamic as possible during this period.
” the LDV team has been discussing how we can encourage more thoughtful, respectful debate on the site. We are aware that many people tend to stay away because they feel that they are not given a fair hearing and their concerns are belittled, particularly on articles relating to women’s equality.”
It’s an interesting stance. And one that goes back to the dawn of Lib Dem ‘social media’ as similar discussions were had on Cix back when PCs were steam powered and we were all on dial up. That started in 1994/5 and I’m not sure anyone really cracked it.
“That moderation will take place by human beings and so will often be arbitrary and perceived to be unfair to those whose comments are not published.”
Also an interesting approach – usually moderation is expressed in terms of objectivity and fairness, now you can argue the point but it is at least honest to say “this will not be perceived as fair”
“We think that is a price worth paying for a website where rational, polite debate is the norm and invective avoided.”
Well if you create a place to discus politics where this holds then congratulations. It will be unique on the internet. And probably of any political debate forum offline as well! But I suppose we choose to do these things not because they are easy but because they are hard may have some validity 🙂
The concern I would have though is you end up – like a lot of Liberal Democrats I have known – wanting to do your politics in the world as you wish it was, not the world it is. That’s because they were by and large nice people (certainly more so than me in my political guise – I miss the enjoyment I got from that but not the reasons why!)