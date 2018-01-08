Towards more thoughtful, respectful debate

As the new term starts today, the LDV team has been discussing how we can encourage more thoughtful, respectful debate on the site. We are aware that many people tend to stay away because they feel that they are not given a fair hearing and their concerns are belittled, particularly on articles relating to women’s equality. Our comments threads are therefore lacking in diversity. If women and other often marginalised groups of people feel that they can’t give voice to their opinion on this site, then we need to change things.

We want our comments threads to be enriching, engaging and enlightening. We want them to be a place where people can express their views or experiences and have them listened to and acknowledged. We want people to come way from reading the site feeling that their understanding of an issue has been enhanced.

As liberals, we know that there is usually at least one more shade of opinion than there are people in the room. This is a good thing. We are all individuals, after all. We encourage people to express all sorts of opinions in a respectful way.

We don’t expect commenters to agree with party policy. There are a fair few elements of party policy that each of us disagrees with so that would be a wholly unrealistic expectation.

However, the way in which people express disagreement is important. Attacking other people, belittling their experiences, resorting to lazy insult rather than illuminating and intelligent argument all drive others away.

Our comments threads are not as diverse as they could be and it is time for that to change.

LDV is in effect our house. It is up to us to decide who comes in and how they should behave. If someone came to my house for dinner and personally attacked the other guests or belittled their experience, I wouldn’t be inviting them back. I guess you wouldn’t either.

So, we’ll be getting a bit more vigorous with our moderating over the next wee while. We will moderate comments so that our comments threads are places of intelligent, relevant and interesting debate. That moderation will take place by human beings and so will often be arbitrary and perceived to be unfair to those whose comments are not published. We think that is a price worth paying for a website where rational, polite debate is the norm and invective avoided.

As an initial step, all new articles will be put on pre-moderation. We will only publish those comments which, in our view, meet those standards. We will not be entering into debate or discussion about which comments we choose to publish although if you want to know why your comment hasn’t made it, we will tell you if you ask. If your comment is not published, it will be because it didn’t contribute to an inclusive, respectful culture on the site.

We don’t intend pre-moderation of posts to be permanent. As time goes on, we hope that people will understand how they need to interact and behave so that we can remove it. If individuals infringe those standards, they will be put on pre-moderation.

This is not censorship. You all have the entirety of the internet to express your views. If you want to set up your own blog and shout at us, then you are free do do so. We are under no obligation to publish comments from people who seek to dominate and intimidate rather than advance argument in a way that brings people in.

We hope that these changes will lead to a positive change in the atmosphere on the site.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings