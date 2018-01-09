In 2018, let’s campaign for Councils of Sanctuary

2017 was a year when a lot of unpleasant events occurred – from the Trump inauguration, to a continued Tory government, to reminders every other week that Labour still think foreign policy is something that only happens to other people. One story you may have missed however – and one of the most shocking – was that of an undocumented migrant being arrested by border security after reporting her own rape to police. That modern Britain is in a situation where the police will simply hand over extremely vulnerable victims of violent crime to the Home Office’s enforcers – a practice both Labour and the Tories are defending – is deeply, deeply saddening.



This story alone should be enough to make us ask whether action is needed – but the wider implications are even worse. Forcing the police to act as lackeys for immigration enforcement effectively cuts out immigrant communities from reporting crime, including people who do have regular migration status but are afraid of the time and intrusiveness of aggressive Home Office investigation procedures. The same is true of other public services: the obsession of successive governments with immigration enforcement is cutting folk off from basic healthcare and other vital public institutions. This is a huge boon to criminals who can profit from the fact that increasing sectors of the population are being forced off the grid for fear of, at the least, arrests, intrusion, and interrogation for simply reporting a crime or seeing their local council about a problem.

This is a problem well beyond migrant communities. The Tories forcing folks underground and out of reach of public services will incubate deeper social problems and allow violent criminals to commit offences with impunity. The case I referenced above may become an isolated incident for all the wrong reasons – in future, who in her position will report their attacker? The police’s ability to get on with the job and fight serious crime, affecting everyone, is undercut every time they are forced to down tools and do the Home Office’s job for them, and further undercut every time senior Labour and Tory figures promote this failing policy.

There’s one piece of good news, and it’s this: we have a solution, and we can fight for it right now in 2018. Sanctuary councils, where public services set up information firewalls and anonymised systems to reassure those with undocumented status or concerns over Home Office intrusion, are now a well tested policy in parts of the USA, and can both improve the lives of migrant communities and reassure the public that the police are on the case when it comes to violent and serious crime.

It’s already the Liberal Democrat position that we should maintain an information firewall between the police and Home Office on migration issues, but we don’t need to wait until 2022 to make our case. With council elections coming up across the UK, it’s time for Lib Dems to be taking proposals for effective, radical action to our voters, working with local forces and changing the ways councils store information to ensure that Lib Dem councils are liberal councils – councils of sanctuary, providing safety to migrants and to other members of the general public alike.

The question we need to be asking voters is this: do you care more about Labour & Tory immigration obsessions, or public safety for all of us? The Lib Dems, if we have the guts to run local election campaigns based on our principles, can stand out and stand proud as the party of compassionate local government and effective crime fighting this year. Let’s do it.

* James Baillie is a member and activist from South West Norfolk and a former chair of the Lib Dems' Radical Association. He is currently a doctoral student at the University of Vienna, where he works on digital studies of medieval Georgia. He blogs about politics at thoughtsofprogress.wordpress.com.