LibLink: Stephen Lloyd MP on Univeral Credit and homelessness

By | Tue 9th January 2018 - 11:32 am

Stephen Lloyd writes on Politics Home today warning that without provision direct payments to landlords of the housing element of Universal Credit, there will be rising evictions and private sector landlords will be less willing to take on UC tenants.

On Universal Credit however, payments continue to be paid directly to claimants until they have built up hefty rent arrears, arrears which recent evidence shows will inevitably lead to a rise in Section 21 evictions, and yet another rise in homelessness (in the last 12 months, the RLA reports that 1 in 3 landlords have attempted to evict a tenant, 60% of which was due to rent arrears). Given that there are over 1.3 million housing benefit claimants in the private rental sector, the impact could be absolutely devastating.

In addition, the business model of most private landlords means they simply cannot go for long without a rental payment, let alone the 3 months it normally takes before a struggling claimant will be moved onto automatic payments.

He goes on to argue for every UC claimant to have the right to opt for direct payments of the housing element to landlords, indeed that it should be the default option as in Northern Ireland.

Read the whole thing here.

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill 9th Jan '18 - 5:03pm

    This is common sense, so the Tories will probably not do it.
    When Ian Duncan Smith resigned David Cameron was angry, but eventually decided to welcome the IDS decision.
    IDS was on News24 today, talking primarily about the cabinet reshuffle. He said, inter alia, that some people come into the new system with existing debts which take time to clear. The implication is that their budgets will cause dieting.

