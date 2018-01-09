The Voice

Jeremy Corbyn empty-chaired at single market summit

This morning a summit took place in Parliament to discuss ways of working together to make sure that the UK stays in the single market on which so many jobs depend.

Our Vince was there

But there was an empty chair:

Which was a real shame because most of the rest of the opposition parties showed up too.

And so a little video did the rounds reminding us all of Jezza’s long standing opposition to the European project.

And what was he doing while the others were trying to work together on this? Well, backing up Theresa and the Brexiteers by saying we couldn’t be in the single market.

The Labour leader told colleagues that it was not possible to stay in the single market, as he set out his Brexit policy to the parliamentary party on Monday night.

Some within Labour have been increasing calls for Corbyn to listen to the party’s pro-EU membership and commit to staying in the trading bloc.

But Corbyn stressed that this was not an option, as he addressed the reasons why he would not attend a single market summit convened by the Scottish National party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

Vince welcomed the summit:

This is a good, positive step to parliamentary co-ordination between opposition parties against the Conservative Brexit. There are four parties here who are putting their political differences to one side for the good of the country.

I would urge the Labour leadership to do the same and get involved – their membership and most of their MPs would like them to fight to remain in the Single Market and Customs Union.

Why does this matter? Well, lots of young people voted for Labour thinking that they were opposed to Brexit. Opportunities like today show that the opposite is true. They are supporting the Tory rush to the most irresponsible and disastrous Brexit. We need to make sure that all our Labour voting pro Remain friends know this.

 

  • Tpfkar 9th Jan '18 - 8:59pm

    I can see what it’s trying to do, but it reminds me of Danny Alexander and his yellow briefcase. A stunt that hardly gets noticed, and mocked when it does. No secret where LDs, Plaid, SNP and Greens stand on Brexit, but how to influence Labour (and some Tories?) my only idea is to go after donors – if the money men threaten withdrawing funding unless Labour soften their line we might see movement. But Labour have been smart at sitting on the fence and diverting attention to topics they want to talk about – it’ll take something cannier than this to change that.

